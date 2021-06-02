Native Texas Butterfly House and Garden at the Heard Museum

NBC 5 and the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary invite you to experience the Native Texas Butterfly House and Garden in McKinney. Visitors will have the opportunity to walk among free-flying native butterflies and other pollinators now through October 3rd. Guests will be able to view butterflies up close while learning about their life stages and more.

The Butterfly House is regularly stocked with an assortment of native butterfly species, which varies throughout the exhibit. Guests may even get to see a butterfly emerge from a chrysalis. Inside the butterfly house, nectar plants are also available to feed the adult butterflies. There are even a few host plants for caterpillars to feed on.

The Butterfly Garden is also filled with nectar plants and host plants that naturally attract these lovely creatures. Guests may even find a few ideas to try in home gardens, which can in turn help pollinators on a broader scale. From time to time, other species of wildlife that feed on insects or the nectar plants may also be found in the butterfly garden, including hummingbirds. This area is also a great setting for nature photography.

The Native Texas Butterfly House and Garden is included in museum general admission and is free for Heard Museum members. The Native Texas Butterfly House and Garden is sponsored by NBC 5. Learn more about this exhibit at www.heardmuseum.org/butterflies.

About Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary is a private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing nature and people together to discover, enjoy, experience, restore and preserve our priceless environment. The Heard was founded in 1967 by Bessie Heard at the age of 80. In a time when the rate of expansion of the Metroplex was slower than today, she foresaw the need to preserve a place where future generations could experience nature. Today, the Heard's mission of bringing nature and people together is carried out through education, particularly of young people, which emphasizes an appreciation of nature and its conservation. For more information, visit www.heardmuseum.org.

Native Texas Butterfly House and Garden

Now – October 3

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

1 Nature Pl

McKinney, TX 75069

www.heardmuseum.org