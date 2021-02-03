American Heart Association

National Wear Red Day 2021

By Kiana Freeman and the American Heart Association Staff

Wear Red Day- American Heart Month
©️deagreez - stock.adobe.com

NBC 5 and the American Heart Association invite you to WEAR RED on Friday, February 5, for National Wear Red Day. Join us and show your support in the fight to end heart disease and stroke.

Cardiovascular disease and stroke claim the lives of 1 in 3 women every 80 seconds. Although Covid-19 numbers are on the rise, heart disease still remains the #1 cause of death in the U.S and worldwide and the #1 killer of women.

Cardiovascular disease is not just an issue for older women. It can affect women of all ages. Nearly 45% of women age 20 and older are living with some form of heart disease. New research reveals that Gen Z and Millennial women are less likely to be aware that heart disease is their greatest health threat.

Coast to coast, landmarks, news anchors and neighborhoods will go red!

By participating in National Wear Red Day, you are giving your support to the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Movement in the fight against heart disease and stroke in women. For more information, visit www.goredforwomen.org.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of the local awareness campaign for the American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day and Go Red for Women Movement.

National Wear Red Day 2021
American Heart Association
Go Red for Women Movement
Friday, February 5
For more information: www.heart.org

