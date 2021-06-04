National Juneteenth Virtual Music Festival 2021

Join NBC 5 and Jim Austin Online for one of the smoothest music festivals of the summer!

The National Juneteenth Virtual Music Festival will be held Friday, June 18th through Sunday, June 20th and will offer both virtual and in-person attendance.

Jim Austin Online and the DFW Metroplex Jazz are excited to present an incredible weekend of Zydeco, Blues and Jazz for music lovers. Tickets are available. For more information and to receive seating and live streaming tickets, visit www.JimAustinOnline.com.

Juneteenth Music Festival

June 18 - 20

In-person Location:

The Warehouse

1125 E. Berry Street

Fort Worth, TX, 76110

In-person and Free Live Stream Tickets Available: www.JimAustinOnline.com

Proceeds will benefit the United Way of Tarrant County’s Covid-19 relief, the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum and The Artist Outreach.

Kick Off Reception Honoring National Juneteenth Holiday Advocate, Mrs. Opal Lee

June 17

7:00 – 10:00 p.m.

In-person Location:

The Warehouse

1125 E. Berry Street

Fort Worth, TX 76110

To Purchase In-Person Tickets, Click Here: RECEPTION TICKETS

Live Stream Link Tickets are Free

The festival kicks off Thursday with an Opening Reception honoring Fort Worth Living Legend and National Juneteenth Holiday advocate, Mrs. Opal Lee. The reception will take place on June 17 at 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum will host the reception, which will feature entertainment by saxophonist John Taylor. Complimentary food and beverages will also be served. Participants can purchase individual tickets. Tables of 8 may be reserved.

Public Policy Notice

To help ensure the safety and care of guest and artist, the compliance with current recommendations for public safety will be followed. Social distancing seating, temperature scans, and the request of mask to be worn when guest are away from the seating area will be regulated. Complimentary mask will be available if guest do not have one.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor for the 2021 National Juneteenth Music Festival.

