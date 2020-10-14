NAACP's “Celebration of the Arts” Featuring Eugene Lee

Join NBC 5 and the Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP to Celebrate the Arts!

The Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP will virtually host the 43rd Annual Dr. George D. Flemmings Memorial Freedom Fund Event on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 7 p.m.

The theme of this year’s event is “Celebration of the Arts.” The event is a salute to African American influence in the Arts. As a special honoree, the Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP will illustrate the journey of Eugene Lee, an accomplished writer, actor, director and playwright from Fort Worth.

The event will include an insightful interview with Eugene Lee, revealing his journey from Fort Worth to Broadway to the Silver Screen. The virtual event will also include video appearances from his childhood and industry friends to help illustrate his story. There will also be featured performances carried out by Fort Worth’s local ACT-SO students.

Eugene Lee’s acting credits include, the Broadway productions of American Son, Two Trains Running and Gem of the Ocean. As a young man, he did a command performance of “A Raisin in the Sun” for President Lyndon B. Johnson. He has performed in over 200 television movies and series on ABC, NBC, CBS and most recently in Showtime’s “Homeland.” His television writing credits include episodes of hit shows on NBC, CBS, and Nickelodeon. He has also appeared on stages across the country and the globe while working with other professionals such as Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman and Kerry Washington to name a few.

Eugene Lee’s written characters come to life through his plays, which have been produced on stages in areas such as Los Angeles, New York, The Royal Court Theatre in London and the Jubilee Theatre in Fort Worth. Lee is also an Artist in Residence and an Artistic Director of the Black and Latino Playwrights Conference at Texas State University, where he also has the honor of being a designated Distinguished Alumnus.

To hear more about Eugene Lee’s story and to Celebrate the Arts, register for the Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP virtual event at https://naacpfwtc.eventbrite.com. General tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the 43rd Annual Dr. George D. Flemmings Memorial Freedom Fund event are available via Eventbrite.

Celebration of the Arts

Fort Worth and Tarrant County NAACP

43rd Annual Dr. George D. Flemmings Memorial Freedom Fund Event

Virtual Event

Register https://naacpfwtc.eventbrite.com