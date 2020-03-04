The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) announces the fifth annual My DSO Concert which will take place on March 7, 2020, at 11:00 AM. The My DSO Concert is a spectacular event that is accessible for all, with special care taken to create a safe, comfortable and fun environment for those with specific needs, including children and adults on the autism spectrum and with developmental disabilities, as well as their families, friends, and caregivers.

Tickets to the My DSO Concert are sold on a “pay what you can” basis with a suggested price of $10. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.mydso.com/buy/tickets/my-dso-2020. Patrons who wish to utilize the “pay what you can” option should call Jena Tunnell at 214.871.4025.

Prior to the performance, patrons will be able to interact with musical instruments at an instrument petting zoo provided by the Dallas Symphony’s Teen Council, participate in a music therapy experience provided by Sound Starts Music Therapy and create Sensory Play Pals provided by My Resurrection Fern Counseling. In addition, representatives from many local organizations and outreach groups will be on hand for a Resource Fair presented by The Theodore and Beulah Beasley Foundation. Pre-concert events start at 10:00 AM.

The My DSO Concert will last about an hour and will be performed without intermission. The performance will not vary from a traditional orchestra concert programmatically, but arrangements will be made to accommodate the individual needs of people with acute sensitivities. Fidgets and Eye Masks will be available thanks to the support of 29 Acres; Quiet Rooms will be set aside in case the music becomes overwhelming; the performance will be broadcast via television monitors on the lower level of the Meyerson; and house lights will be set to a brighter level. There will also be remarks from the stage to welcome the audience and introduce the music.

My DSO Concert

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gemma New Conducts

March 7, 2020, at 11:00 AM

Pre-concert activities begin at 10:00 AM

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

2301 Flora St.

Dallas, TX 75201

Tickets to the My DSO Concert are sold on a “pay what you can” basis with a suggested price of $10.

For $10 reservations, visit https://www.mydso.com/buy/tickets/my-dso-2020.

Patrons who wish to utilize the “pay what you can” option should call Jena Tunnell at 214.871.4025.

About the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra, under the leadership of Music Director Designate Fabio Luisi, presents the finest in orchestral music at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, regarded as one of the world's premier concert halls. As the largest performing arts organization in the Southwest, the DSO is committed to inspiring the broadest possible audience with distinctive classical programs, inventive pops concerts and innovative multi-media presentations. In fulfilling its commitment to the community, the orchestra reaches more than 243,000 adults and children through performances, educational programs and community outreach initiatives annually. The DSO’s involvement with the City of Dallas and the surrounding region includes an award-winning multi-faceted educational program, community projects, popular parks concerts and youth programming.

The DSO has a tradition dating back to 1900 and is a cornerstone of the unique, 68-acre Arts District in Downtown Dallas that is home to multiple performing arts venues, museums and parks; the largest district of its kind in the nation. The DSO is supported, in part, by funds from the Office of Cultural Affairs, City of Dallas.