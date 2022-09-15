More Than Pink Walk 2022 

NBC 5 and Susan G. Komen announce the return of the More Than Pink Walk on Saturday, October 1, at The Shops of Clearfork in Fort Worth. This walk will be the first in-person walk the organization has held since 2019.
The More Than Pink Walk kicks off the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it welcomes those who are committed to honoring and inspiring friends, families and anyone who has been impacted by the disease. It also raises funds to give people who are suffering from breast cancer access to resources and the support they need.
Over the span of 40 years, Susan G. Komen has funded about $1.1 billion in research and more than $2.2 billion in education, screening and treatment.
For more information over the walk, Click HERE
Komen More Than Pink Walk
Saturday, October 1
7:00 a.m. - Event Opens
8:00 a.m. - Opening Ceremony
8:30 a.m. - Walk Begins
The Shops at Clearfork
Fort Worth
To Register for the Walk, Click HERE