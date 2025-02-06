Metrocare opens a new mental health clinic 

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39’s community partner, Metrocare, is opening a new mental health clinic in Dallas County for children, adolescents, and adults. The Metrocare Elam Family Mental Health Clinic plans to serve the Balch Springs, Seagoville, Mesquite, Pleasant Grove, Wilmer, Hutchins, and Sunnyvale residents.

Metrocare is the largest provider of mental health services in North Texas. The new Elam Family Mental Health Clinic’s location is particularly significant as it addresses a critical need identified through analysis of the highlighted gaps in available mental health services within these communities. By addressing these needs, Metrocare aims to enhance access to essential behavioral health support for children, adolescents, and adults alike. The clinic will offer services that include individual therapy, group therapy, psychiatric services, and crisis intervention, regardless of ability to pay. All Metrocare mental health clinics serve walk-ins, ensuring immediate access to care.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

For more information about Metrocare, visit (HERE) https://www.metrocareservices.org/ or call (214) 743-1200.

Elam Family Mental Health Clinic

9209 Elam Road

Dallas, TX 75217

469-780-2211

For other locations, click HERE

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

About Metrocare: Metrocare is the largest provider of mental health, developmental disability and permanent supported housing services in Dallas County, serving over 50,000 children, teens and adults annually. For over 55 years, Metrocare has provided a broad array of services from mental health care, primary care, services for veterans and their loved ones, accessible pharmacies, homeless outreach, supportive social services, and more. Metrocare provides specialty mental health services to over 10,000 children and teens and has numerous programs for babies, children and adults with disabilities, including Early Childhood Intervention, Flourishing Families, and Healthy Transitions, as well as two specialty autism clinics in Dallas and DeSoto. In conjunction with clinical care, Metrocare’s Altshuler Center for Education and Research (ACER) is transforming the community mental health landscape of North Texas through workforce development focused on innovative partnerships and exceptional trauma-informed training.

Metrocare upholds the person-centered philosophy to focus care on the needs of individual and takes care to ensure that people’s preferences, needs and values guide clinical decisions and to provide care that is respectful of and responsive to those served.