Join NBC 5’s Wayne Carter, NBC 5’s Bianca Castro and Telemundo 39’s Carlos Zapata at the City of Frisco Merry Main Street on Saturday, December 3, from 3:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in Frisco Square. Ring in the holiday with this festive, family event.

Kids from one to 92 love the city's jolliest event, featuring the voices of Frisco elementary school choirs, a holiday market, delicious treats from food vendors and of course the official tree lighting. Afterwards, make memories with your loved ones and enjoy an old-time carriage ride while watching the dancing lights of Frisco Square.

Event Schedule:

3:30 p.m. - Santa & Friends Holiday Parade and Procession, Holiday Gift Market and Food Vendors Open

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. - Frisco ISD Elementary Choirs and Children's Activities

6:00 p.m. - Official Tree Lighting

8:00 p.m. - Children's activities, Holiday Gift Market, and Kid's Holiday Store close.

Merry Main Street

Saturday, December 3

3:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Frisco Square

Use 6100 Page St., Frisco (to avoid road closures to the event)

For more information, click HERE