City of Frisco

Merry Main Street

Kids from one to 92 will enjoy great holiday fun at the City of Frisco’s Merry Main Street.

By Nada J. Ruddock and Dana Baird

Santa and Mrs. Clause holding a baby
City of Frisco

Join NBC 5’s Wayne Carter, NBC 5’s Bianca Castro and Telemundo 39’s Carlos Zapata at the City of Frisco Merry Main Street on Saturday, December 3, from 3:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in Frisco Square. Ring in the holiday with this festive, family event.

Kids from one to 92 love the city's jolliest event, featuring the voices of Frisco elementary school choirs, a holiday market, delicious treats from food vendors and of course the official tree lighting. Afterwards, make memories with your loved ones and enjoy an old-time carriage ride while watching the dancing lights of Frisco Square.

Event Schedule:

3:30 p.m. - Santa & Friends Holiday Parade and Procession, Holiday Gift Market and Food Vendors Open

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. - Frisco ISD Elementary Choirs and Children's Activities

6:00 p.m. - Official Tree Lighting

8:00 p.m. - Children's activities, Holiday Gift Market, and Kid's Holiday Store close.

Community

Connecting NBC 5 to the community we serve.

Salvation Army North Texas 4 hours ago

Deadline to Return Angel Tree Donations Fast-Approaching

fighting hunger Nov 8

Fighting Hunger With Kroger This Holiday Season

Merry Main Street
Saturday, December 3
3:30 – 8:00 p.m.
Frisco Square
Use 6100 Page St., Frisco (to avoid road closures to the event)
For more information, click HERE

This article tagged under:

City of Frisco
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us