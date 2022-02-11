Being healthy is important to everyone, and if you or someone you love needs mental health resources, NBC 5 has compiled a list of agencies below.

Mental Health America of Greater Dallas and Mental Health America of Greater Tarrant County

MHA Dallas and MHA Tarrant County help our community improve the lives of those they serve through advocacy, community education and resources for adults and adolescents.

https://mhadallas.org/

https://mhatc.org/

My Health My Resources of Tarrant County (MHMR)

MHMR provides community-based services for youth and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), mental health conditions, and substance use disorders, as well as babies and young children with developmental delays.

https://www.mhmrtarrant.org/

Metrocare

Metrocare provides a broad array of services to people with mental health challenges and developmental disabilities. In addition to behavioral health care, Metrocare provides primary care centers for adults and children, services for veterans and their families, accessible pharmacies, housing and supportive social services.

https://www.metrocareservices.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness North Texas (NAMI North Texas)

NAMI North Texas is committed to changing the way our community addresses mental health. The organization helps with the access of resources, support groups and educational information for those living with mental health conditions and their family members, caregivers and loved ones who provide help and support.

https://www.naminorthtexas.org/

Texas Health and Human Services COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line

Texas Health and Human Services has launched a statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress, or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Free and confidential. Call the COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week toll-free at 833-986-1919. Spanish-speaking operators available upon request.