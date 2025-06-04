NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud to partner with Metrocare, the largest provider of mental health services in North Texas. With over 55 years of dedicated service, Metrocare specializes in mental health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and permanent supported housing services within Dallas County.

Throughout the year, it is imperative to highlight the essential role of Mental Health First Aid (MHFA), a crucial program that equips individuals with the knowledge to identify, understand, and respond effectively to mental health and substance use challenges.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) is to emotional crises what CPR is to cardiac emergencies. This vital skill can be potentially lifesaving, empowering people to recognize the signs of mental health distress and teaching them how to react with care and compassion. The training, created by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing , covers a variety of essential topics focused on identifying, understanding, and responding to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders.

Several organizations in Dallas County offer this critical training for both individuals and groups. For instance, Metrocare provides MHFA courses for various organizations, including public safety personnel and other frontline-service agencies.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Nearly 1 in 4 adults experienced a mental illness in the past year, underscoring the need for community mental health preparedness. In response to the growing need, MHFA, originally developed in Australia in 2000, has seen widespread international expansion. MHFA is now delivered in over 25 countries, including the United States, offering a potential solution to improve community response to mental health crises.