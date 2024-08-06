Meet Dr. Nikki Delk

At the young age of 9, after suffering the loss of her grandmother, Virginia native, Nikki Delk, made the commitment to one day cure cancer. She has dedicated her career to cancer research and to providing an environment that provides access and opportunity for anyone who is passionate about science. She is especially passionate to help women and underrepresented groups have access to the field of science.

Dr. Delk emphasizes the importance of maintaining both a personal and professional life for one’s well-being, because it is important to find work-life balance. She also mentioned the importance of setting personal goals. and that any goal you aspire to reach is possible through discipline and support from those around you, “A Village.”

In addition to her groundbreaking research and being a faculty member at the University of Texas at Dallas (UT Dallas), Dr. Delk has founded Arts For Science, a mentor program that raises awareness through her cancer research program at UT Dallas. “Scientists are naturally creative and typically have an artistic hobby outside of the lab,” says Dr. Delk. Outside of the lab, she dances, paints, and recently started learning to play the piano. Arts for Science is not only a passion project for Dr. Delk but also a lot of fun.

Dr. Delk’s dual focus on cancer research and the arts highlights the importance of the “A” in STEAM education to develop well-rounded future scientists and medical professionals. Her efforts are paving the way for new advancements in research, education, and public engagement, with the goal of curing cancer and fostering a vibrant scientific community.