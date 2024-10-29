Meal for the Minds: The Signature Event Supporting Metrocare & Transforming Lives

The "Meal for the Minds" was not just a luncheon; it was a powerful gathering that embodied the spirit of community and compassion, supporting Metrocare in its vital mission. As the largest provider of mental health, intellectual & developmental disability, and permanent supportive housing services in North Texas, Metrocare has dedicated over 57 years to transforming lives. They serve thousands of adults, teens, and children each year, helping them navigate their paths toward meaningful and satisfying lives.

This year's event invited the DFW community to engage in a critical conversation about the “Intersectionality of Mental Health & Policing.” By shining a light on the connections between mental health and law enforcement, we can foster understanding and create pathways for collaboration. Moderated by Laura Harris from NBC 5, this enlightening discussion featured esteemed panelists including Marian Brown, Sheriff of Dallas County; Richie Butler, Senior Pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church; Kevin Oden, Director of Emergency Management & Crisis Response at City of Dallas; and Dr. John W. Burruss, CEO of Metrocare.

During the discussion, panelists expanded and shared their community involvement and their partnerships with each other that are supporting mental health outreach efforts. As the CEO of Metrocare, Dr.John Burruss stated, "The luncheon served as a powerful reminder of the crucial intersection between mental health and policing - and a poignant reflection on the work still ahead in breaking the stigma. I was truly inspired by the dedication and passion of our talented panelists, and I appreciate their openness as we shared experiences and insights about the essential roles our organizations play in creating a safer, more compassionate Dallas. It’s evident that we all recognize the value of our community partnerships and understand that mental health is a vital component of physical health. While there’s still much to do, this critical conversation is a significant step forward." - Dr. John Burruss, CEO of Metrocare.

Together, we can have the opportunity to inspire change and advocate for those who need it most. Join us as we come together to support Metrocare’s mission, to find out how you can get involved to support Metrocare's mission you can donate or learn more at Metrocareservices.org.