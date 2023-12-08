Be inspired and uplifted alongside NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 at the annual Arlington Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. "Advancing the Dream" Celebration! Set for January 12-15, 2024, this four-day event is a series of empowering events that commemorate the life and legacy of the great civil rights leader.

One of the highlights and kick-off to the celebration is the MLK Advancing the Dream Gala on January 12, where individuals from all walks of life come together to honor Dr. King's vision and dedication to equality. It is a night filled with powerful speeches, moving performances, and an atmosphere that radiates hope and unity. The night will feature keynote speaker Joe Madison - a renowned civil rights activist. His powerful voice has been instrumental in promoting justice and equality throughout his career. Prepare to be captivated by his words as he shares insights into Dr. King's legacy and encourages us all to continue advancing the dream.

But that's not all, the 4-day long commemoration will feature, The MLK Step Show & Talent Showcase where talented individuals who use their skills to express themselves in unique ways. From step teams showcasing their synchronized moves to performers displaying their talents on stage, this event celebrates diversity and showcases the power of self-expression.

For those who appreciate art in its purest form, don't miss out on MLK Poetry Meets Jazz. This fusion of spoken word poetry and soulful jazz music creates a mesmerizing experience that touches both heart and soul. It's an opportunity to witness how words can transcend boundaries and inspire change.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Mark your calendars for January 12-15, 2024! And make sure to check out the full list of the week's events in the link below.

Join us at the Arlington Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. "Advancing the Dream" Celebration as we come together in unity, celebration, and inspiration. Let us honor Dr. King's remarkable legacy by continuing his work towards a more just world for all.

For more information and a list of the events, visit HERE.

Arlington Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. "Advancing the Dream" Celebration

January 12 – 15, 2024

Locations & times vary