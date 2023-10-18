Making Strides to Change Lives

Take a step toward a world without cancer by joining NBC 5 and the American Cancer Society at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of North Texas. The walk will take place on Saturday, October 28, at 9:30 a.m. at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington.

Onsite registration will begin at 7:30 a.m.; however, online pre-registration is strongly recommended. After registration is complete, you can recruit a team, fundraise or participate in the walk as an individual. You can also donate, dedicate a tribute, or volunteer. All contributions help save lives by igniting the fight against breast cancer, as well as provide funds for breast cancer research and programs. There is never a better time. Help is needed now!

Make a stride to change a life by joining the walk. To register online, click HERE.

Contribute to the future of ending breast cancer. To donate, click HERE.

Keep the hope going by dedicating a tribute. To start your dedication, click HERE.

Volunteer and become the movement. To sign up, click HERE.

About Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Today, Making Strides has been the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation for more than 30 years. Over two decades, the organization has connected individuals, companies, and entire communities to positively impact the fight against breast cancer. All proceeds raised benefit the American Cancer Society by funding groundbreaking breast cancer research and providing patient services. The patient services range from free rides to chemotherapy, free places to stay near treatment, a live 24/7 cancer helpline and more.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society has been combating cancer for more than 100 years. The nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization is dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem. Their mission is to save and celebrate lives, all while leading the fight for a world without cancer. For more information, visit www.cancer.org.

