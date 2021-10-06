Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 2021

Join NBC 5 and the American Cancer Society and take a step toward a world without cancer! Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of North Texas will take place on Saturday, October 30th at the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Hope Lodge in Dallas.

The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has moved back to in-person events. All Covid-19 safety protocol will be followed to protect the safety of volunteers, participants and staff.

Registration for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of North Texas will begin at 7:00 a.m. Online pre-registration is strongly encouraged. To register, click HERE.

Once you sign up, you can recruit a team and fundraise. You can also participate in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer as an individual. Every dollar helps ignite the fight against breast cancer and provide funds for research and programs. For more information about the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and how you can become involved, visit www.MakingStridesWalk.org/NorthTexas.

The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has positively impacted communities for more than two decades. The event has united communities, companies and individuals across the country in the fight to end breast cancer. All proceeds raised through the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement benefit the American Cancer Society and allow them to serve breast cancer patients and their families. During the global pandemic, help is needed now more than ever! To donate, click HERE.

Join your community and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement to help save lives and fund the future of breast cancer research and programs.

To dedicate a tribute, click HERE.

To volunteer, click HERE.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

About Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

The American Cancer Society started Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks to unite communities in the fight against the deadly disease. Today, Making Strides is the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation. The organization does more than just walks, they raise money to help the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking breast cancer research and provide patient services. The patient services range from free rides to chemotherapy, free places to stay near treatment, a live 24/7 cancer helpline and more. For more information, click HERE.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem. Their mission is to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer. For more information, visit www.cancer.org.

