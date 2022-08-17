Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 2022

Take a step toward a world without cancer by joining NBC 5 and the American Cancer Society at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of North Texas. The walk will take place on Saturday, October 15, at 9:00 a.m. at the Choctaw Stadium in Arlington.

Onsite registration will begin at 7:00 a.m.; however, online pre-registration is strongly recommended. After registration is complete, you can recruit a team, fundraise or participate in the walk as an individual. You can also donate, dedicate a tribute or volunteer. All contributions help save lives by igniting the fight against breast cancer, as well as provide funds for breast cancer research and programs. There is never a better time. Help is needed now!

To register online, Click HERE.

To donate, click HERE.

To dedicate a tribute, click HERE.

To volunteer, Click HERE

Covid-19 safety protocols will be in place to protect the safety of volunteers, participants and staff.

About Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Today, Making Strides is the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation. For more than two decades, the organization has connected individuals, companies, and entire communities to positively impact the fight against breast cancer. All proceeds raised benefit the American Cancer Society by funding groundbreaking breast cancer research and providing patient services. The patient services range from free rides to chemotherapy, free places to stay near treatment, a live 24/7 cancer helpline and more.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem. Their mission is to save and celebrate lives, all while leading the fight for a world without cancer. For more information, visit www.cancer.org.

