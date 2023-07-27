Make your impact with Supporting Our Schools

Get ready to make a real impact in the lives of students by Supporting Our Schools this 2023!

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have partnered with local North Texas organizations to launch this incredible non-profit collective-impact initiative. Together, we are connecting families, community partners, and supporters with a shared purpose: providing students with backpacks, school supplies, immunizations and more for the school year.

This summer, we are rallying together to ensure that every child has the tools they need to succeed. By donating to our community partners, you can be a part of this amazing cause and help make a difference in the lives of students throughout North Texas.

Imagine the joy on a child's face when they receive their very own backpack filled with essential school supplies. With your support, we can make that vision a reality for countless children in our community. Let's come together as one and show our commitment to education by Supporting Our Schools through the efforts of Dallas County Health and Human Services, Hispanic Heritage Ambassadors DFW, IamLifted, and Mission Oak Cliff.

For full information on where you can donate or pick up your child’s school supplies visit any of our partner’s websites today. Every contribution counts.

Let’s empower our students and set them up for success as they embark on their educational journey.

• IamLifted & Mission Oak Cliff

Back to School

Saturday, July 29

9 a.m.

Open to the Public

111 S. Beckley Ave.

Dallas

(Lot located on the corner of 10th St. and Beckley)

missionoakcliff.org/in-kind-gifts

• Dallas County Health and Human Services

UNIDOS

Saturday, July 29

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Open to the Public

W.H. Adamson High School

309 E. 9th St.

Dallas

• Hispanic Heritage Ambassadors DFW

El Mochilon

Thursday, August 3

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

You Must Pre-Register to Attend This Event

Donations Welcome

Pioneer Event Center

1025 W Pioneer Pkwy

Grand Prairie

School Supplies issued to Grand Prairie ISD/Arlington ISD Students Only

hispanicheritageambassadorsdfw.com