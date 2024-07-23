Local robotics initiative unlocks kids' skills

Ready! Set! Robotics! NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 invite you to visit Magikid Robotics Lab, an organization equipping students with cutting-edge skills. Offering classes in robotics coding, 3D designs, and AI, the program enhances innovative and leadership skills among youth. Participants not only gain expertise in the field of technology but also develop critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. This initiative is shaping the next generation of tech leaders, providing them with the tools to excel in a rapidly evolving digital world.

With a focus on hands-on learning and creativity, the program stands out as a beacon of educational excellence in the Park Cities/North Dallas area.

Magikid Robotics Lab

6170 Sherry Lane

Dallas

For more information, click HERE.

Contact them at HighlandPark@magikidlab.com or call 972-813-9429

About Magikid Robotics Lab

A premium STEM lab offering students from the ages of 4-15 comprehensive classes. Providing after-school classes, summer and winter camps, competition team training, private lessons, and birthday parties. With their 6 students to 1 teacher ratio, these 501(c)(3) students receive quality attention to ensure success throughout their time with Magikid Robotics Lab! To learn more about Magikid Robotics Lab click HERE.