Light It Up Gala to Fight Pediatric Cancer

Help fight pediatric cancer at Children’s Cancer Fund’s 33rd Annual Light It Up Gala on Friday, April 21, at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas. Join NBC 5, Telemundo 39, Children’s Cancer Fund and honorary chairs, Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott at this magical event.

Children’s Cancer Fund’s 33rd Annual Light It Up Gala brings children, their families, celebrities, researchers, and sponsors together for an unforgettable and heartwarming night. The Gala raises vital funds for local pediatric cancer and care, while serving as a positive experience for children currently undergoing treatment at Children’s Health.

Walking in a fashion show, child participants are escorted by celebrities while wearing outfits of their choice donated by Dillard’s. Guests cheer them on and enjoy live and silent auctions, a raffle drawing, dinner, drinks and dancing. At the Gala, they rejoice in their successes, reflect on their losses and look forward to making childhood cancer a curable disease.

This exciting evening aligns with Children Cancer’s Fund’s vision to create a brighter future for kids with cancer, to invest in innovation, inspire hope and provide resources for compassionate care and to be a movement for a cancer-free tomorrow.

For information to sponsor a table, visit www.childrenscancerfund.com.

33rd Annual Children’s Cancer Fund

Light It Up Gala

Friday, April 21

7:00 p.m – Doors Open

Hilton Anatole Hotel

Honorary Chairs: Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott

For Table Sponsorship, Click Here

About Children’s Cancer Fund

Children's Cancer Fund is a nonprofit organization based in Dallas that raises funds to benefit pediatric cancer research and treatment programs in North Texas. CCF is not affiliated with any national organization

Children’s Cancer Fund champions kids in their fight against cancer through strategic investments in research and care in North Texas and generates funds through several fundraising events throughout the year and private donations.

Children’s Cancer Fund is closely affiliated with Children's Medical Center and UT Southwestern Medical Center, both of whom are national leaders in the research and treatment of pediatric cancer. By working closely with these respected organizations, the organization is able to strategically focus funds on improving treatment and care methods for North Texas children who are affected by all types of pediatric cancer.