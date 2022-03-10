Learn the Application Process for Project Innovation

$315,000 in grants are available for the NBC 5 and Telemundo 39’s Project Innovation. Register TODAY for the informative webinar on the application process at this link which will take place on Tuesday, March 15, at 1pm CST. If you are interested in knowing more about Project Innovation/Proyecto Innovación and its application process, this national webinar will be very helpful.

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation renewed its Project Innovation grant challenge in Dallas-Fort Worth for its fifth consecutive year. The application is open Now - March 25. Grants funds are available totaling $315,000 for up to twelve grant awardees in the Dallas/Fort Worth market. Grant applications, rules and eligibility disclosures are available online at www.nbcdfw.com/about-nbc-5/community/project-innovation or www.telemundodallas.com/proyectoinnovacion.

Local nonprofits whose programs are helping to resolve everyday community issues in any of the following four grant categories are highly encouraged to submit a Project Innovation grant application by the March 25 deadline: Community Engagement, Culture of Inclusion, Next Generation Storytellers, and Youth Education and Empowerment.

