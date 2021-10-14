Kimbell Art Museum: Turner's Modern World Exhibit

Embark on a roaring and wondrous journey through history with NBC 5 and the Kimbell Art Museum as you gaze upon Turner’s Modern World Exhibit. The exhibit displays the paintings of one of Britain’s greatest artists, J.M.W. Turner and will be available to the public on October 17, 2021 – February 6, 2022. To purchase tickets, visit www.kimbellart.org/tickets.

Turner’s Modern World Exhibit will explore Turner’s lifelong interest in the inventions, events, politics, society, culture and science of his time. These elements allowed him to illustrate some of his most original work and transform his painting style. Turner, who was born in the late 18th century, witnessed a variety of technological innovations and the industrialization of modern life. Turner illustrated stories through his skillful brushwork. In his last years, he surpassed other artist by combining his contemporary subjects with a highly innovative style. This particular achievement allowed him to be recognized as one of the founders of modern art.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Members of the Kimbell Art Museum will be allowed to view Turner's Modern World Exhibit before it opens to the public. Reservations are not required. Members- Only Preview days will be held Friday, October 15 at noon – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 16 at 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Members can visit Turner’s Modern World Exhibit early on selected days. Reservation are not required, but members must show their membership card. Members-Only Early- Entry hours are Saturday, October 23 and 30 at 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Members-Only Early-Entry hours will also be held on Sunday October 24 and 31 at 11:00 a.m. – noon.

For more information about Turner’s Modern World Exhibit at the Kimbell Art Museum, visit www.kimbellart.org/exhibition/turners-modern-world.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of Kimbell Art Museum’s Turner Modern World Exhibit.

Kimbell Art Museum

Turner’s Modern World Exhibit

October 17, 2021 – February 6, 2022

Tickets: www.kimbellart.org/tickets