Kimbell Art Museum Presents Bonnard's Worlds exhibit

Step into the vibrant and captivating worlds of Pierre Bonnard at the Kimbell Art Museum's exhibition “Bonnard’s Worlds.” This dedicated showcase celebrates the remarkable talent of the renowned French painter, whose works have left an indelible mark on 20th-century art.

Pierre Bonnard, a key figure in bridging the gap between impressionism and post-impressionism, captured moments with a unique perspective that resonates even today. With his masterful use of color and light, he brought life to the scenes of Paris, Normandy, and the South of France and infused them with an undeniable sense of vitality.

At this extraordinary exhibition, you will have the opportunity to immerse yourself in Bonnard's artistic journey. The Kimbell Art Museum has curated a collection of 70 paintings from various museums, showcasing his evolution as an artist and highlighting his distinct style.

Prepare to be transported as you explore Bonnard's Worlds through his brushstrokes. From intimate interiors bathed in warm hues to lush landscapes bursting with vibrant colors, each painting tells its own story and invites you to experience Bonnard's unique vision.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Don't miss this chance to witness the genius of Pierre Bonnard firsthand. Visit the Kimbell Art Museum's exhibit and discover why his work continues to captivate audiences around the globe.

Open now through January 28, 2024. For more information visit HERE.