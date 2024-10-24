Kimbell Art Museum celebrates new exhibition Dutch Art in a Global Age

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Kimbell Art Museum are excited to announce a new exhibition offered at the Kimbell Art Museum, Dutch Art in a Global Age: Masterpieces from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, which opens November 10, 2024 and runs through February 9, 2025.

The showcase brings together masterpiece paintings by celebrated artists of the seventeenth century from the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, as well as four Dutch paintings from the Kimbell’s own permanent collection. The exhibition also includes prints, maps, and decorative objects in silver, porcelain and more from the seventeenth and early eighteenth centuries.

In celebration of the new exhibition’s opening, the Kimbell is hosting many free public programs, in addition to their regular, free, public tours, Kids Studios, and Happy Hours. For more information about the Kimbell’s fall programming, click HERE.

KIMBELL ART MUSEUM



Fall Programming

To view the Kimbell’s full calendar, click HERE.



Dutch Art in a Global Age: Masterpieces from the Museum of Fine Arts

November 10 through February 9



Kimbell Art Museum

3333 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Fort Worth

To learn more about the Kimbell Art Museum, click HERE.

About the Kimbell Art Museum

The Kimbell Art Museum, owned and operated by the Kimbell Art Foundation, is internationally renowned for both its collections and its architecture. The Kimbell’s collections range in period from antiquity to the twentieth century and include European masterpieces by artists such as Fra Angelico, Michelangelo, Caravaggio, Bernini, Velázquez, Vigée Le Brun, Monet, Cézanne, Picasso, and Matisse; important collections of Egyptian and classical antiquities; and the art of Asia, Africa, and the Ancient Americas.



The museum’s 1972 building, designed by the American architect Louis I. Kahn, is widely regarded as one of the outstanding architectural achievements of the modern era. A second building, designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano, opened in 2013 and now provides space for special exhibitions, dedicated classrooms, and a 289-seat auditorium with excellent acoustics for music. For more information, visit kimbellart.org.