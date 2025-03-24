Kickstart your health at Family Fit Fest 

Get ready North Texas! NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are thrilled to invite you to Family Fit Fest, the ultimate community wellness event of 2025! Mark your calendars for an exciting day on Saturday, April 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dallas Market Hall. Admission is FREE and parking is FREE!

Join in the wellness fun with Honorary Chair, NBC 5 News Anchor Brittney Johnson, and Telemundo 39’s reporter Martha Minjarez as they both MC the day’s interactive events.

Be among the first in line when the doors open at 11 a.m. and don’t miss out on the amazing, exclusive giveaways just waiting for you! The first one-hundred attendees will receive:

Zumba & Drum Therapy – High-energy dance workouts and therapeutic drumming to boost physical and mental wellness.

Martial Arts Demonstrations – Learn self-defense techniques and engage in interactive martial arts activities.

Pickleball & Corn Hole – Fun, interactive games for all ages.

FC Dallas Soccer Challenges – Test your soccer skills with interactive drills.

Football Throw – See how far and accurately you can throw a football.

Dallas Mavericks Mascot & Dance Team Appearance – Meet and take photos with the Mavericks’ beloved mascot & Street Dance Team. *Mavericks appearances based on playoff schedule.

Families will also have access to visit the many health organizations that will offer:

Live Cooking Demonstrations – Professional chefs will showcase healthy, delicious meals with easy-to-follow recipes.

Free dental screenings

Blood pressure and blood glucose screenings

Mental health education

Domestic violence resources and educations

HIV screenings and education

Plus many other exciting samples and giveaways inside!

Don’t miss out on this incredible day filled with fun activities, valuable resources, and a chance to connect with your community. We can’t wait to see you there at Family Fit Fest!

Family Fit Fest

Saturday, April 26, 2025

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dallas Market Hall

2200 N Stemmons Fwy

Dallas, TX

Admission: FREE to the public

Parking: FREE parking is available

For more information visit HERE