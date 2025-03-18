NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and DFW Rescue Me are looking forward to seeing you at Kibble and Cocktails, a delightful fundraiser on Sunday, April 13, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Legacy Food Hall in Plano.

The event is set against the backdrop of the beautiful Lexus Box Garden, and will feature a silent auction, live music, and delicious food… and don’t worry, there will be plenty of adorable, adoptable dogs, looking for their forever home!

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Proceeds benefit DFW Rescue Me, a foster-based dog rescue group dedicated to providing a “new leash on life” by finding permanent and loving homes for lost, abused and abandoned dogs in the Dallas area. DFW Rescue me is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that relies on community support to continue its mission.

Kibble and Cocktails

Sunday, April 13

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Legacy Food Hall

7800 Windrose Ave.

Plano

For more information, click HERE.