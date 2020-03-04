Join NBC 5 at the 9th annual Kibble and Cocktails fundraiser benefiting DFW Rescue Me’s Justice Fund on Thursday, April 2, at The Empire Room in Dallas! Enjoy tastes from Dallas’ best restaurants for event attendees to enjoy! Along with the outstanding food and cocktails, there is beer, wine, live music, live auction, a raffle, and adoptable dogs onsite.

The Justice Fund was created to honor Justice, a four-month-old pit bull puppy who was doused with lighter fluid by four men and set on fire in April 2012. After making national news for the abuse, DFW Rescue Me Founder, Jim Wenger, took Justice to Texas A&M Veterinary School of Medicine to receive state-of-the-art treatment. Justice was only alive for nine days after the incident, but his story touched people all over the world and has left a legacy of change in the City of Dallas.

Last year, $100,000 was raised for DFW Rescue Me’s Justice Fund, and this year’s goal is to raise $500,000, so come hungry and ready to win some fabulous prizes in the raffle or during our nail-biter of a live auction.

For more information, or for tickets, click here.

Kibbles and Cocktails 2020

Benefitting DFW Rescue Me Justice Fund

Thursday, April 2

7:00 p.m.

The Empire Room

1225 N Riverfront Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75207

Entrance / complimentary valet off Leslie St

Tickets: $100 (includes all drinks and food)

Purchase your Kibble and Cocktails 2020 ticket here.

Who is DFW Rescue Me?

What happens when a dog has been rescued from an awful situation and its case is too severe and requires too much attention for a shelter to keep the dog alive? Enter DFW Rescue Me. Founded in 2011, they are a dog rescue in North Texas who takes in worst-case scenario dogs that are moments away from euthanasia. This rescue doesn’t have a headquarters, and is wholly volunteer and foster-based – they open their homes to these dogs for rehabilitation and rehoming.

It’s all for the pups, but you’ll have a tail-wagging great time, too. Can’t make it on April 2 to the Empire Room? Don’t worry, you can still make a generous donation.