Juneteenth Events 2021

Juneteenth, short for June Nineteenth signifies the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas. In 1865, the troops took control of the state to ensure that all enslaved people would be freed. The troops arrived two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. The Emancipation Proclamation, issued by President Abram Lincoln, declared that "all persons held as slaves" within the rebellious states "are, and henceforward shall be free." Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.

Discover unique events across North Texas and celebrate the enriched culture of Juneteenth!

Denton Juneteenth Celebration

Friday, June 18 – Saturday, June 19

In-person Location: Fred Moore Park

501 S. Bradshaw Street

Denton, Texas 76205

www.dentonjuneteenth.com

The City of Denton’s Juneteenth Celebration is an annual celebration to honor black freedom, accomplishments and promote unity in the community. The celebration will be held in-person and virtually. The virtual celebration will go live on Friday, June 18 at noon. It will include live entertainment, a poetry contest, a coloring contest, and an educational lecture.

The in-person Juneteenth Celebration’s schedule is as follows:

In-Person Events:

June 18 at Fred Moore Park

7:00– 9:00 PM: Gospel Extravaganza

June 19 at Fred Moore Park

8:00 AM: Softball Tournament

12:00 PM: Parade begins with Awards Ceremony Immediately Following.

1:00 PM: Basketball Shootout

1:00 PM: Children’s Activities

2:00 PM: Heroes Reception

4:00 PM: DJ’s Spin-off

4:00 PM - Live Music with Entertainers Randi Love, Broderick Perkins, T.J. Hooker Jr. and Preacher The Poet.

Juneteenth 101

Denton Public Library

Thursday, June 17 at 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Virtual Event

Register HERE

The Denton Public Library will host a Juneteenth 101 session where DJ Cox will present an informative beginner’s guide to Juneteenth, a Texas state holiday. Newcomers will be able to embark on the journey of discovering the true origin of Juneteenth. Participants will also be able to survey worldwide recognitions. Myths that are commonly held will be challenged and analyzed. This is a learning space for uninformed and curious learners, but seasoned Juneteenth celebrants and historians are also welcomed. Participants must register by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 to receive an invitation to the Zoom meeting. Register HERE.

Juneteenth Celebration Parade, March and Festival 2021

Saturday, June 19 at 10:00 a.m.

Register HERE

Celebrate the first ever Juneteenth Celebration Parade, March and Festival on June 19 for the DFW Metroplex with Fair Park Dallas, Texas. The event is free to attend for the public and the parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. and leave from the William Blair Jr. Park and proceed to the State Fair Park of Texas. You don’t want to miss it! There will be horses, trail riding clubs, parade floats, organizations walking, along with truck and trailers riding in the parade.

At the festival there will be a Car and Bike Show, International Hair Show, Dominoes and Spades Tournament, Horse Competitions, Negro Baseball League Historical Exhibit, Vendors Village with Food Trucks, Live Free Music Concert and more! The Juneteenth Celebration, March and Festival will benefit the Blair Foundation for Humanitarian Assistance and Social Services.

The following Monday, June 21 at 9:00 a.m. a golf tournament will be held at The Golf Club of Dallas, in Oak Cliff community of Dallas, Texas.

For more information visit, www.dfwjuneteenthcelebration.com.

Juneteenth Celebration and Pageant

Irving Parks and Recreation

Saturday, June 19 at 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

In-person Location: Jackie Townsell Bear Creek Heritage Museum

3925 Jackson Street

Irving, Texas 75061

Georgia Farrow present Bear Creek’s Juneteenth Celebration and pageant from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Jackie Townsell Bear Creek Heritage Museum. The celebration will focus on the importance of Juneteenth facts through an abundance of culture. There will be free food, a kids play zone, a museum tour, pageant, a DJ and live band and much more! For more information, call Georgia Farrow at (972) 721-2519.

Juneteenth Community Celebration

Friday, June 18 at 5:00 p.m.

In-person Location: Black Academy of Arts and Letters

Purchase Tickets HERE

Join the first African American Employee Resource Group established at AT&T, the NETwork DFW, for the Juneteenth Community Celebration. The Black Academy of Arts and Letters has curated a program packed with jubilant music, dynamic performances, inspiring speakers and African-inspired apparel. Rock your most stylist African garb and submerge yourself in the beauty of Juneteenth. Proceeds will go to the Black Academy of Arts and Letters scholarship program, benefiting high school and collegiate students.

Ms. Opal’s Walk for Juneteenth

Saturday, June 19

Virtual Event

Register HERE

Ms. Opal will embark on her annual 2.5 mile walk on June 19, to recognize the 2.5 years it took for the news of freedom to reach all enslaved people in the United States. Show your support for Ms. Opal Lee and her mission to make Juneteenth a national holiday by walking with her. You do not have to be local in order to participate. While Ms. Opal Lee will walk and celebrate alongside her community in Fort Worth, Texas, she invites you to walk the 2.5 miles with her, from wherever you may be! Walk through your neighborhood, on a treadmill, at a local track or wherever you can. Gather family, friends, neighbors and colleagues to help spread the word. For more information, visit www.opalswalk2dc.com/juneteenth-2021. You can Sign the Petition for United States Congress: Make Juneteenth a National Holiday 2021 HERE.

National Juneteenth Virtual Music Festival

Friday, June 18 – Sunday, June 20

In-person Location: The Warehouse

1125 E. Berry Street

Fort Worth, Texas 76110

In-person and Free Live Stream Tickets Available HERE

Jim Austin Online and the DFW Metroplex Jazz are hosting the National Juneteenth Music Festival in-person and virtually. They are excited to present an incredible weekend of Zydeco, Blues and Jazz for music lovers.

The festival kicks off Thursday with an Opening Reception honoring Fort Worth Living Legend and National Juneteenth Holiday advocate, Mrs. Opal Lee. The reception will take place on June 17 at 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum will host the reception, which will feature entertainment by saxophonist John Taylor. Complimentary food and beverages will also be served.

Proceeds will benefit the United Way of Tarrant County’s Covid-19 relief, the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum and The Artist Outreach.