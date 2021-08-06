Join NBC 5’s Bianca Castro and Juliette Fowler Communities for the 2021 Visionary Women Luncheon on November 18 at the Omni Dallas. Emmy Award-Winning TV/radio personality, philanthropist, and New York Times best-selling author Leeza Gibbons will be the headline speaker.

Throughout her years on shows like Entertainment Tonight and PBS’ My Generation, Leeza Gibbons became an instrumental advocate for healthcare and wellness. She became a social entrepreneur and created Leeza’s Care Connection. Leeza’s Care Connection is a nonprofit that offers free services and support to help families cope with chronic illnesses or diseases.

Juliette Fowler Communities 2021 Visionary Women Luncheon will be hosted during National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Caregivers Month. AWARE will receive the Visionary Women Award for its dedication to fighting Alzheimer's disease through funding and support of programs, projects, and research.

The luncheon will feature an art display presented by the Junior League of Dallas (JLD) highlighting work completed by residents with dementia at Fowler Communities. Other organizations and individuals will be awarded at the luncheon for their leadership in the community. These recipients are Deloitte and Miranda Sullivan. The luncheon chair is Michelle Feavel and honorary chairs are Mary and Roland Bandy

To purchase tickets, click HERE.

Participating in the luncheon and providing support to the Juliette Fowler Communities assists with critical funding to the One Heart Annual Fund. This allows Fowler Communities to continue to implement the most innovative programs, while caring for the most vulnerable among us, the young and old at Fowler.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Jamie Rodgers at jamier@fowlercommunities.org or call 214-818-0342.

Juliette Fowler Communities 2021 Visionary Women Luncheon

Thursday, November 18

12 p.m.

Omni Dallas Hotel

555 S. Lamar Street

Dallas, TX 75202

Click HERE for tickets.



About Juliette Fowler Communities

Juliette Fowler Communities is a unique faith-based, intergenerational community of residents at various life-stages. Located on 20 picturesque acres, Juliette Fowler Communities provides independent and assisted living, a Five-Star Quality Rated skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, memory care and affordable senior housing. As the only certified I’m Still Here® Center for Excellence in Dementia Care in North Texas and one of only two in Texas, Fowler’s program employs evidence-based techniques to adapt experiences to an individual’s cognitive abilities and strengths. It has also been named a Great Place to Work in the Aging Services Industry in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Children, youth, and family services at Fowler include foster and adoption services, a residential program for women ages 18-24 at risk for homelessness due to neglect, abuse, and aging out of the foster care system, and a new Youth Support Center – a one-stop location to help Dallas youth, both boys and girls ages 12-24, escape or avoid human trafficking and exploitation. Visit fowlercommunities.org or call 214-827-0813.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor for this Juliette Fowler Communities 2021 Visionary Women Luncheon.