Join the Dallas BAPS Charities Walk | Run 2025

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and BAPS Charities invite you to take part in the annual Spirit of Service Walk | Run on Sunday, June 1, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 pm. at Kaleidoscope Park in Frisco.

BAPS Charities has organized more than 1,000 family-friendly walks over the last 20 years with a focus on education, health, environmental sustainability, and humanitarian relief while also fostering a spirit of unity and service.

BAPS Charities is excited to return this year to support the American Legion, a nonprofit organization serving veterans, service members, and their families since 1919. They offer a wide range of services, including assistance with benefits, healthcare, employment, youth programs, and community service initiatives. The funds raised from the walkathon aid their ongoing efforts.

Click HERE to register online or sponsor a participant.

BAPS Charities Walk | Run 2025

Sunday, June 1

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Kaleidoscope Park

6635 Warren Pkwy

Frisco

For more information, click HERE.