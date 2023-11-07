Are you ready to lace up your running shoes with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 and join the excitement of the 2024 Cowtown Trailblazer Training Program? Whether you're a seasoned marathoner or just starting out on your running journey, this program is designed for all levels of runners looking for group training and support.

The Cowtown Trailblazers is not just any ordinary training program. It's a community of passionate runners who come together to train for either a half or full marathon that takes place at The Cowtown on February 23rd - 25th, 2024. No matter which distance you choose, you'll be surrounded by fellow runners who share your enthusiasm and dedication.

One of the best parts about being a part of the Cowtown Trailblazers is the personalized support you'll receive throughout your training journey. Weekly emails will keep you motivated and informed, providing valuable tips, advice, and encouragement. Additionally, a detailed schedule will be sent directly to you so that you can stay on track with your training plan. This includes:

Speedwork training

Trailblazer social runs

Weekly Saturday progressive runs

Monthly nutrition

Virtual strength training for runners

The best part, all proceeds will go towards a good cause, the Cowtown C.A.L.F Program (Children’s’ Activities for Life and Fitness)!

So, whether you're aiming for a personal best or simply want to challenge yourself in a fun and supportive environment, don't miss out on the opportunity to join the 2024 Cowtown Trailblazer Training Program. The program will run now through February 25th.

Get ready to hit those trails with passion, determination, and with the incredible Cowtown Marathon community by your side!