Job Skills Training at the Fort Worth Public Library

By Yvonne Gurley

The Fort Worth Public Library wants to help you expand your job skills and build your confidence in using today’s technology. Perhaps you are wanting to become more familiar with internet navigation such as email, social media, or usage of basic computer software. Maybe, you are wanting to learn a new skill or update the skills you already have. The Fort Worth Public Library invites you to take free, self-paced courses.

If you are not sure where to start, you can take the online skills assessment. The test will evaluate your skill level and confirm where you can improve. This is a great way to guide you to the appropriate class and training placement. The self-paced classes are being offered online as well as in person. 

The library staff is ready and willing to help you get your learning on track with classes in areas such as: how to use email, internet basics, Windows and Mac operating systems, how to use and navigate Microsoft and Google software products, social media use, career searching, distance learning and so much more. For Spanish speaking Fort Worth residents, online classes will begin on August 1, 2022. 

The Fort Worth Public Library has got you covered in building your confidence in the usage of daily, basic technology. Contact your nearest Fort Worth Public Library location for more information on how you can get started.

LOCATIONS:

CENTRAL  

500 W. 3rd St.
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-7323
To take the assessment, Click HERE

DIAMOND HILLS/JARVIS  

1300 NE 35th St.
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-6010
To take the assessment, Click HERE

EAST BERRY  

4300 East Berry St.
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-5470
To take the assessment, Click HERE

EAST REGIONAL  

6301 Bridge St.
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-5550
To take the assessment, Click HERE

ELLA MAE SHAMBLEE  

1062 Evans Avenue
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-5580
To take the assessment, Click HERE

GOLDEN TRIANGLE  

4264 Golden Triangle Blvd.
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-7210
To take the assessment, Click HERE

LA GRAN BIBLIOTECA  

4200 South Freeway, Suite 1338 
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-5491
To take the assessment, Click HERE

MEADOWBROOK  

2800 Starks St 
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-6621
To take the assessment, Click HERE

NORTHSIDE  

601 Park St.
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-6641
To take the assessment, Click HERE

NORTHWEST  

6228 Crystal Lake Drive
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-5420
To take the assessment, Click HERE

RIDGLEA  

3628 Bernie Anderson Avenue
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-6631
To take the assessment, Click HERE

RISE  

8201 Calmont Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 

817-392-2369
To take the assessment, Click HERE

RIVERSIDE  

2913 Yucca Avenue 
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-5560
To take the assessment, Click HERE

SOUTHWEST REGIONAL

4001 Library Lane 
Fort Worth, TX 
817-392-5860
To take the assessment, Click HERE

SUMMERGLEN  

4205 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-5970
To take the assessment, Click HERE

WEDGWOOD  

3816 Kimberly Lane 
Fort Worth, TX 
817-392-5480

To take the assessment, Click HERE

