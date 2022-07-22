Job Skills Training at the Fort Worth Public Library

The Fort Worth Public Library wants to help you expand your job skills and build your confidence in using today’s technology. Perhaps you are wanting to become more familiar with internet navigation such as email, social media, or usage of basic computer software. Maybe, you are wanting to learn a new skill or update the skills you already have. The Fort Worth Public Library invites you to take free, self-paced courses.

If you are not sure where to start, you can take the online skills assessment. The test will evaluate your skill level and confirm where you can improve. This is a great way to guide you to the appropriate class and training placement. The self-paced classes are being offered online as well as in person.

The library staff is ready and willing to help you get your learning on track with classes in areas such as: how to use email, internet basics, Windows and Mac operating systems, how to use and navigate Microsoft and Google software products, social media use, career searching, distance learning and so much more. For Spanish speaking Fort Worth residents, online classes will begin on August 1, 2022.

The Fort Worth Public Library has got you covered in building your confidence in the usage of daily, basic technology. Contact your nearest Fort Worth Public Library location for more information on how you can get started.

LOCATIONS:

CENTRAL

500 W. 3rd St.

Fort Worth, TX

817-392-7323

To take the assessment, Click HERE

DIAMOND HILLS/JARVIS

1300 NE 35th St.

Fort Worth, TX

817-392-6010

To take the assessment, Click HERE

EAST BERRY

4300 East Berry St.

Fort Worth, TX

817-392-5470

To take the assessment, Click HERE

EAST REGIONAL

6301 Bridge St.

Fort Worth, TX

817-392-5550

To take the assessment, Click HERE

ELLA MAE SHAMBLEE

1062 Evans Avenue

Fort Worth, TX

817-392-5580

To take the assessment, Click HERE

GOLDEN TRIANGLE

4264 Golden Triangle Blvd.

Fort Worth, TX

817-392-7210

To take the assessment, Click HERE

LA GRAN BIBLIOTECA

4200 South Freeway, Suite 1338

Fort Worth, TX

817-392-5491

To take the assessment, Click HERE

MEADOWBROOK

2800 Starks St

Fort Worth, TX

817-392-6621

To take the assessment, Click HERE

NORTHSIDE

601 Park St.

Fort Worth, TX

817-392-6641

To take the assessment, Click HERE

NORTHWEST

6228 Crystal Lake Drive

Fort Worth, TX

817-392-5420

To take the assessment, Click HERE

RIDGLEA

3628 Bernie Anderson Avenue

Fort Worth, TX

817-392-6631

To take the assessment, Click HERE

RISE

8201 Calmont Avenue

Fort Worth, TX

817-392-2369

To take the assessment, Click HERE

RIVERSIDE

2913 Yucca Avenue

Fort Worth, TX

817-392-5560

To take the assessment, Click HERE

SOUTHWEST REGIONAL

4001 Library Lane

Fort Worth, TX

817-392-5860

To take the assessment, Click HERE

SUMMERGLEN

4205 Basswood Blvd

Fort Worth, TX

817-392-5970

To take the assessment, Click HERE

WEDGWOOD

3816 Kimberly Lane

Fort Worth, TX

817-392-5480

To take the assessment, Click HERE