Job Skills Training at the Fort Worth Public Library

The Fort Worth Public Library wants to help you expand your job skills and build your confidence in using today’s technology. Perhaps you are wanting to become more familiar with internet navigation such as email, social media, or usage of basic computer software. Maybe, you are wanting to learn a new skill or update the skills you already have. The Fort Worth Public Library invites you to take free, self-paced courses.
If you are not sure where to start, you can take the online skills assessment. The test will evaluate your skill level and confirm where you can improve. This is a great way to guide you to the appropriate class and training placement. The self-paced classes are being offered online as well as in person.
The library staff is ready and willing to help you get your learning on track with classes in areas such as: how to use email, internet basics, Windows and Mac operating systems, how to use and navigate Microsoft and Google software products, social media use, career searching, distance learning and so much more. For Spanish speaking Fort Worth residents, online classes will begin on August 1, 2022.
The Fort Worth Public Library has got you covered in building your confidence in the usage of daily, basic technology. Contact your nearest Fort Worth Public Library location for more information on how you can get started.
LOCATIONS:
CENTRAL
500 W. 3rd St.
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-7323
To take the assessment, Click HERE
DIAMOND HILLS/JARVIS
1300 NE 35th St.
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-6010
To take the assessment, Click HERE
EAST BERRY
4300 East Berry St.
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-5470
To take the assessment, Click HERE
EAST REGIONAL
6301 Bridge St.
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-5550
To take the assessment, Click HERE
ELLA MAE SHAMBLEE
1062 Evans Avenue
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-5580
To take the assessment, Click HERE
GOLDEN TRIANGLE
4264 Golden Triangle Blvd.
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-7210
To take the assessment, Click HERE
LA GRAN BIBLIOTECA
4200 South Freeway, Suite 1338
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-5491
To take the assessment, Click HERE
MEADOWBROOK
2800 Starks St
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-6621
To take the assessment, Click HERE
NORTHSIDE
601 Park St.
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-6641
To take the assessment, Click HERE
NORTHWEST
6228 Crystal Lake Drive
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-5420
To take the assessment, Click HERE
RIDGLEA
3628 Bernie Anderson Avenue
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-6631
To take the assessment, Click HERE
RISE
8201 Calmont Avenue
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-2369
To take the assessment, Click HERE
RIVERSIDE
2913 Yucca Avenue
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-5560
To take the assessment, Click HERE
SOUTHWEST REGIONAL
4001 Library Lane
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-5860
To take the assessment, Click HERE
SUMMERGLEN
4205 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-5970
To take the assessment, Click HERE
WEDGWOOD
3816 Kimberly Lane
Fort Worth, TX
817-392-5480
To take the assessment, Click HERE