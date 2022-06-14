NBC 5 and Jim Austin Online Team would like to invite you to the National Juneteenth Virtual Heritage Festival in celebration of the first year of Juneteenth being a federal holiday. Join us June 15 through June 25 for the Festival with events that can be attended either in person or virtually. These events feature a variety of speakers, entertainers and topics for you to enjoy.

Tickets for this event can be purchased online HERE

List of Jim Austin Online Juneteenth Virtual Heritage Festival

Wednesday, June 15

Mega Mixer at Texas Live! – 5:30 p.m.

1650 E. Randol Mill Rd., Arlington, TX

Thursday, June 16

Tarrant County College Legends Awards Fundraiser and Gala – 7 p.m.

Entertainment by Joseph Vincelli

Downtown Cowtown at the Isis

2401 N. Main Street, Fort Worth, TX

Friday, June 17

Howard Hill’s Yester Day’s Children Show & Revue – 8 p.m.

Downtown Cowtown at the Isis

2401 N. Main Street, Fort Worth, TX

Saturday, June 18

Bill Pickett Rodeo Juneteenth Celebration – 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cowtown Coliseum

121 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth, TX

Stedman Graham Lecture Series – 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Downtown Cowtown at the Isis

2401 N. Main Street, Fort Worth, TX

Sunday, June 19

Free at Last: Juneteenth Musical Spectacle – 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Written and directed by Dion Hood

Downtown Cowtown at the Isis

2401 N. Main Street, Fort Worth, TX

Saturday, June 25

Juneteenth Health Expo

The Warehouse

1401 Lamar St., Wichita Falls, TX

For more information Click HERE