National Juneteenth Virtual Heritage Festival

Jim Austin Online Juneteenth Virtual Heritage Festival

By Wendell Shepherd

NBC 5 and Jim Austin Online Team would like to invite you to the National Juneteenth Virtual Heritage Festival in celebration of the first year of Juneteenth being a federal holiday. Join us June 15 through June 25 for the Festival with events that can be attended either in person or virtually. These events feature a variety of speakers, entertainers and topics for you to enjoy. 

Tickets for this event can be purchased online HERE

List of Jim Austin Online Juneteenth Virtual Heritage Festival
Wednesday, June 15
Mega Mixer at Texas Live! – 5:30 p.m.
1650 E. Randol Mill Rd., Arlington, TX

Thursday, June 16
Tarrant County College Legends Awards Fundraiser and Gala – 7 p.m.
Entertainment by Joseph Vincelli
Downtown Cowtown at the Isis
2401 N. Main Street, Fort Worth, TX

Friday, June 17
Howard Hill’s Yester Day’s Children Show & Revue – 8 p.m.
Downtown Cowtown at the Isis
2401 N. Main Street, Fort Worth, TX

Saturday, June 18
Bill Pickett Rodeo Juneteenth Celebration – 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Cowtown Coliseum 
121 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth, TX

Stedman Graham Lecture Series – 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Downtown Cowtown at the Isis 
2401 N. Main Street, Fort Worth, TX

Sunday, June 19
Free at Last: Juneteenth Musical Spectacle – 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Written and directed by Dion Hood
Downtown Cowtown at the Isis
2401 N. Main Street, Fort Worth, TX

Saturday, June 25 
Juneteenth Health Expo
The Warehouse
1401 Lamar St., Wichita Falls, TX

For more information Click HERE

