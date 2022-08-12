Include the HPV Vaccine in your Back-to-School Routine

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are partnering with the American Cancer Society to remind parents that your students back-to-school routine should also include the HPV vaccine. The vaccine can help prevent 6 different types of cancers later in life.

Why back-to-school?

The HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine can be given during your child’s next checkup or well-child exam along with other immunizations, which makes it the perfect time to speak with your child’s physician. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many well child visits and vaccinations were significantly reduced. This means that many children may be overdue for vaccinations, including the HPV vaccine.

HPV vaccination is cancer prevention.

The vaccine is safe, effective, and provides long-lasting protection, preventing more than 90% of HPV cancers. It works best when given between the ages of 9 and 12. The recommended completion of the HPV vaccine series is by the age of 13.

In the United States, more than 35,000 men and women are diagnosed with a cancer caused by HPV. About 14 million people in the United States, including teens, become infected with HPV each year. HPV infection has no treatment, but the vaccine can prevent it and offers greater protection between the development ages of 9 and 13 rather than later teen ages and early 20s.

For more information visit cancer.org/HPVTexas