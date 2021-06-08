In the Joy of Others Walk/ Run 2021

Join NBC 5 and BAPS Charities for the Annual BAPS Charities Walk/Run, virtually on June 19 - 30. Embark on the journey with us, as we take 100 million steps together in support of Susan G. Komen and their efforts to address breast cancer!

Starting this year, BAPS Charities Walkathons will be known as the In the Joy of Others: Walk|Run. The collective steps and funds raised will help support Susan G. Komen’s efforts to raise awareness and research treatments for breast cancer.

To register for the In the Joy of Others Walk/Run, visit www.bapscharities.org/usa/dallas/walkrun2021dallas/register.

In 2021, it is estimated that 284,000 new cases of breast cancer will emerge among both men and men. When we are united, we can help to provide critical needs to those affected by breast cancer and invest in breakthrough research to prevent and cure the disease.

For the past 20 years, BAPS Charities has inspired people of all ages across the country to come together to support great national and local causes. Millions of miles have been walked through the years in the Spirit of Service.

The global pandemic created an even greater abundance of need throughout our community, and BAPS Charities along with their volunteers, were quick to respond. BAPS Charities worked with medical experts, community leaders, businesses, and families to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on our communities.

This Past Year, BAPS Charities Worked with the Community to Help:

• Distribute over 175,000+ PPE

• Deliver over 90,000 meals, food, and care packages

• Donate over $190,000 to healthcare systems and other community support organizations

• Support breast cancer awareness through Susan G. Komen with a $25,000 donation

• Work with local pharmacies to ensure underserved families had access to vaccinations

• Provide communities with the information they need through virtual health awareness lecture

Contributions have allowed BAPS Charities to support conservation efforts by The Nature Conservancy, raise awareness for breast cancer through Susan G Komen, and helped support the many local and national charitable and humanitarian services conducted by BAPS Charities.

If you would like to donate to the In the Joy of Others Walk/Run in Dallas, visit www.bapscharities.org/usa/dallas/walkrun2021dallas/donate.

The heart of any community is unity and BAPS Charities continues to remind us that we can walk further when we walk together. Let’s ready to move!

About BAPS Charities

BAPS charities aims to express a spirit of selfless service through five key areas: Health Awareness, Educational Services, Humanitarian Relief, Environmental Protection & Preservation and Community Empowerment. BAPS Charities hosts Walkathons and Sponsored Walks that raise funds for local communities in order to support humanitarian relief in times of urgent need. They also provide support to community health fairs and sustainability to hospitals and schools in developing countries. BAPS Charities provides an opportunity for individuals wishing to serve locally and globally.

For more information visit, www.bapscharities.org.

