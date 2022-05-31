How You Can Help Victims Of The Uvalde Robb School Shooting

In the midst of deep sorrow and for the tragic loss of innocent life during the Uvalde Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24, 2022, many are looking for ways to support the families of the victims and survivors. NBC 5 has gathered a list of ways you can help.

ROBB SCHOOL MEMORIAL FUND

The Robb School Memorial Fund is an official account supported by Uvalde elected officials, the CISD, and local businesses. Governor Abbott announced that the OneStar Foundation will also give 100% of the monies collected to the Robb School Memorial fund. The fund has been opened at First State Bank of Uvalde in Uvalde, TX for the families of Robb Elementary School. 100% of all donations are charitable and will go to the victims and survivors of the mass shooting.

Donate here.

THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF TEXAS HILL COUNTRY

The Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country serves 10 counties, including Uvalde County. The organization has established the Uvalde Strong Survivors Fund, a relief fund that will provide direct financial assistance to the survivors of the deceased and those directly affected by this tragedy, and the Uvalde Strong Fund, a relief fund established to support Uvalde residents -- individuals, families, and community organizations healing from the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. The funds were established in partnership with the San Antonio Area Foundation and the National Compassion Fund. 100% of the funds collected are charitable.

Donate here - Uvalde Strong Survivors Fund

Donate here - Uvalde Strong Fund

THE LEAGUE OF UNITED LATIN AMERICAN CITIZENS (LULAC)

LULAC has established the Fund for Families of Victims and Survivors of the Uvalde School Shooting to collect donations for the victims and survivors at Robb Elementary School. 100% of the contributions are charitable and will go directly to the families of those affected by this tragedy.

Donate here.

VICTIMS FIRST

Victim’s First is a national network of families impacted by previous mass shootings. The organization has established a GoFundMe page for the victims of the Uvalde Robb Elementary School shooting as well for the victims of the tragic shooting in Buffalo, NY on May 14, 2022. 100% of the contributions are charitable and will go directly to the families.

Donate here.

UNIVERSITY HEALTH

Uvalde Victims Relief Fund has been created by University Health to support the families of the Robb Elementary School shooting while their loved ones are at the University Hospital. The funds collected will be used to help cover any unpaid medical expenses, lodging, food and other needs identified by the University Health social workers. Any funds not spent will be donated to Uvalde charities involved in ongoing relief efforts.

Donate here.

THE KROGER CO. FOUNDATION

The Kroger Co. Foundation, Kroger Delivery and Kroger Dallas and Houston Divisions have committed $300,000 to support the victims, families and others affected by the recent tragedy at Robb Elementary School. The Kroger Co. Foundation will donate $200,000 to the Uvalde Strong Fund and donate approximately $100,000 in non-perishable food items and other products through the food bank supporting Uvalde. Kroger customers throughout Texas also have the opportunity to support the Uvalde community through their in-store purchases.