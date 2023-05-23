Holly Robinson Peete to Headline Metrocare Services ‘Meal for the Minds'

NBC 5 and Metrocare Services invite you to the 14th Annual Meals For The Minds on Wednesday, May 31, at the Hilton Anatole featuring a conversation with actress, author, and philanthropist, Holly Robinson Peete.

Metrocare is the largest provider of mental health, developmental disability and permanent supported housing services in Dallas County serving over 50,000 children, teens and adults annually. For over 55 years, Metrocare has provided a broad array of services from mental health care, primary care, services for veterans and their loved ones, accessible pharmacies, homeless outreach, and supportive social services. Metrocare provides specialty mental health services to over 10,000 children and teens and has numerous programs for babies, children and adults with disabilities, including Early Childhood Intervention, Flourishing Families, Nurturing Parenting, Supported Employment and two specialty autism clinics in Dallas and DeSoto.

In conjunction with clinical care, Metrocare’s Altshuler Center for Education & Research is transforming the community mental health landscape of North Texas through workforce development focused on innovative partnerships and exceptional trauma-informed training.

Metrocare upholds the person-centered philosophy to focus care on the needs of individual. They take care to ensure that people’s preferences, needs and values guide clinical decisions and to provide care that is respectful of and responsive to those they serve.

For more information, visit www.metrocareservices.com.

Meal For The Minds 2023

Wednesday, May 31

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Hilton Anatole | Imperial Ballroom

2201 N. Stemmons Freeway

Dallas, TX 75207

