Holidays at the Heard is just around the corner!

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary are thrilled to invite you to this year’s Holidays at the Heard. From 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, December 6 and 7, visit the Heard in McKinney for an enchanting nighttime walk through the woods.

The Heard’s half-mile nature trail will be lit up with colorful holiday lights and décor. There will be live music, along with hot beverages and treats to warm up with. Even the dinosaurs from the Heard’s ongoing Dinosaurs Live! exhibit are joining the festivities. It’ll be a night for the whole family to remember!

All proceeds from ticket sales go directly toward benefitting the preservation and educational initiatives that are at the heart of the Heard’s mission. Tickets are available HERE.

Holidays at the Heard

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

1 Nature Pl.

McKinney

For more information, click HERE.