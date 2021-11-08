Holidays at the Heard 2021

Join NBC 5 and the Heard Natural Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary to bring the beauty of the holiday season into nature. Holidays at the Heard is a unique family-friendly event that will be held on December 17 and 18 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.heardmuseum.org/holidays-at-the-heard/.

Enjoy an enchanted night with live music, holiday lights and décor. Embark on the half-mile Heard nature trail with your family, discover nature’s beauty and get a glimpse of the Dinosaurs Live! exhibit along the way. Support the Heard Natural Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary and have fun with the entire family at Holidays at the Heard. To learn more about the holiday fundraiser, visit www.heardmuseum.org/holidays.

About the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

The Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary is a private 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization that is dedicated to bringing nature and people together to discover, enjoy, experience, restore and preserve the priceless environment. The museum was founded in 1967 by Bessie Heard. She foresaw the need to preserve a place where future generations could experience nature.

Today, the museum’s mission is to bring nature and people together and carry out education, particularly of young people, which emphasizes an appreciation of nature and its conservation. For more information, visit www.heardmuseum.org.