Holiday-Themed First Tuesday at Stage West

Tuesday, December 5

A snowy Christmas display
Looking to kick off the holiday season with some fun? Stage West has a holiday-themed First Tuesday for you on Tuesday, December 5. The evening will feature make-and-take holiday crafts, a photo booth, holiday music, camaraderie, food, fun, and friends!!

The evening will start at 6:00 p.m. and will last approximately 90 minutes. Tickets are $20 each. Stage West’s season ticket holders receive a variety of discounts for the program. Visit www.stagewest.org for more information.

