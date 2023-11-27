Holiday-Themed First Tuesday at Stage West

Looking to kick off the holiday season with some fun? Stage West has a holiday-themed First Tuesday for you on Tuesday, December 5. The evening will feature make-and-take holiday crafts, a photo booth, holiday music, camaraderie, food, fun, and friends!!
The evening will start at 6:00 p.m. and will last approximately 90 minutes. Tickets are $20 each. Stage West’s season ticket holders receive a variety of discounts for the program. Visit www.stagewest.org for more information.
First Tuesday at Stage West
Tuesday, December 5
6:00 p.m.
Stage West Theatre
821 W. Vickery Blvd.
Fort Worth, Texas 76104
www.stagewest.org
Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.