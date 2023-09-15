Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations in North Texas!

Join NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 as we proudly celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month - an opportunity for unity, appreciation, and cultural exploration. Let's come together in harmony as we recognize the immense impact that Hispanics have made on our society!
Every year, from September 15th to October 15th, we come together to honor and embrace the rich cultural contributions of the Hispanic community. During Hispanic Heritage Month, we will be showcasing a series of exciting events and activities that highlight the beauty and diversity of Hispanic culture. From traditional dance performances to delicious culinary experiences, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
We encourage you to join us in this celebration as we come together as a community. Let's embrace the traditions, customs, and achievements of our Hispanic neighbors and friends. Together, let's honor their contributions in shaping our nation's identity.
Mark your calendars for September 15th as we kick off a month-long celebration filled with joyous festivities highlighted below. Stay tuned for updates on how you can get involved and make lasting memories with our incredible community.
¡Viva la comunidad! ¡Viva la cultura hispana!
Hispanic Heritage Month Events:
Thu, Sep 14, 3:30 - 5:00 pm
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month Craft- Mariachi and Frida Kahlo
Arcadia Park Branch Library
1302 N Justin Ave, Dallas, Tx
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Thu, Sep 14, 6 – 8 PM
Denton County Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum
110 W Hickory St, Denton, TX
Fri, Sep 15, 8 AM
¡Celebramos! A Celebration of Latin American Culture & Heritage
Free Admission
Fort Worth Botanic Garden
3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
Fri, Sept. 15, 4 - 8 PM
“Sip and Shop” Mexican Independence Day Celebration
Art Park Trinity groves
331 Singleton Blvd, Dallas
Fri, Sep 15, 3:30 – 4:30 PM
Hispanic Heritage Month with Cara Mia Theater
Prairie Creek Branch Library
9609 Lake June Rd, Dallas, TX
Fri, Sep 15, 6 – 8 PM
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
Bedford Public Library
2424 Forest Ridge Dr, Bedford, TX
Fri, Sep 15, 8 – 11 PM
Tejano Music Festival
Grandscape
5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, TX
Fri, Sep 15, 11 PM
Fiesta De Herencia
3200 Diana Dr, Richland Hills, TX
Sat, Sep 16, 2:30 PM
Fiesta
South Irving Library
601 Schulze Dr, Irving, TX
Sat, Sep 16, 4- 9 PM
Viva Dallas
Dallas City Hall
1500 Marilla St, Dallas, TX
Sat, Sep 16, 11 PM – Sun, Sep 17, 2 AM
Hispanic Heritage Celebration
211 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX
Sun, Sept 17, 10 - 11:30 AM
Fiestas Patrias Parade
140 E Exchange Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Sun, Sept 17, 2-3 PM
Mexico In Our Blood
Cowtown Coliseum
121 E Exchange Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Tue, Sep 19, 3:30 – 4:30 PM
Amazing Alebrijes: Hispanic Heritage Month Craft
Preston Royal Branch Library
5626 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
Thu, Sep 21, 4:30 – 5:30 PM
Hispanic Heritage month with Ollimpaxqui Ballet Company
7310 Lake June Rd, Dallas, TX
Fri, Sep 22, 10 AM – 2 PM
Mexican Independence Day, Ages 50+
American Legion Senior Center
629 Lakey St, Denton, TX
Fri, Sep 22, 10 AM – 2 PM
Mexican Independence Day, Ages 50+
American Legion Senior Center
629 Lakey St, Denton, TX
Fri, Sep 22, 3:30 – 4:30 PM
After School Craft: Lucha Libre Masks
Skyline Branch Library
6006 Everglade Rd, Dallas, TX
Sat, Sep 23, 12 PM
Texas Latino & El Dorado Band Duncanville, TX
Armstrong Park
100 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, TX
Sat, Sep 23, 2 PM – 12 AM
The Frida Kahlo Effect
Lewisville Grand Theater
100 Charles St, Lewisville, TX
Tue, Sep 26, 4 – 5 PM
Out of School: Papel Picado
Prairie Creek Branch Library
9609 Lake June Rd, Dallas, TX
Wed, Sep 27, 5:30 – 6:30 PM
Art Workshop: South American Mola Pieces
Grauwyler Branch Library
2146 Gilford St, Dallas, TX
Thu, Sep 28, 4:30 – 5:30 PM
Panamanian Molas
Lakewood Branch Library
6121 Worth St, Dallas, TX
Sat, Sep 30, 10 – 3 PM
Macrame Workshop
Prairie Creek Branch library
9609 Lake June. Rd, Dallas, TX
Sat, Sep 30, 1:00 – 2:15 PM
Plena (Afro-Puerto Rican Rhythms) Dance Workshop
Arcadia Park Branch Library
1302 N Justin Ave, Dallas, TX
Sat, Oct 7, 10 AM
Hispanic Heritage Month Festival
Martin. Luther King, Jr. Community Center
2022 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Dallas, TX
Sat, Oct 7, 2 – 6 PM
Celebra Grapevine
Peace Plaza, in Grapevine
815S Main St, Grapevine, TX
Sat, Oct 7, 6 – 11 PM
Hispanic Heritage Celebration- Gary Hobbs
+693
.
0.12* FREE CONCERT*
Levitt Pavilion
100 W Abram St, Arlington, TX
Sun, Oct 8, 12 – 8 PM
Michelada Festival Fort Worth
General Worth Square
Main St, Fort Worth, TX