Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations in North Texas!

Join NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 as we proudly celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month - an opportunity for unity, appreciation, and cultural exploration. Let's come together in harmony as we recognize the immense impact that Hispanics have made on our society!

Every year, from September 15th to October 15th, we come together to honor and embrace the rich cultural contributions of the Hispanic community. During Hispanic Heritage Month, we will be showcasing a series of exciting events and activities that highlight the beauty and diversity of Hispanic culture. From traditional dance performances to delicious culinary experiences, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

We encourage you to join us in this celebration as we come together as a community. Let's embrace the traditions, customs, and achievements of our Hispanic neighbors and friends. Together, let's honor their contributions in shaping our nation's identity.

Mark your calendars for September 15th as we kick off a month-long celebration filled with joyous festivities highlighted below. Stay tuned for updates on how you can get involved and make lasting memories with our incredible community.

¡Viva la comunidad! ¡Viva la cultura hispana!

Hispanic Heritage Month Events:

Thu, Sep 14, 3:30 - 5:00 pm

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month Craft- Mariachi and Frida Kahlo

Arcadia Park Branch Library

1302 N Justin Ave, Dallas, Tx

Thu, Sep 14, 6 – 8 PM

Denton County Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum

110 W Hickory St, Denton, TX

Fri, Sep 15, 8 AM

¡Celebramos! A Celebration of Latin American Culture & Heritage

Free Admission

Fort Worth Botanic Garden

3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth, TX

Fri, Sept. 15, 4 - 8 PM

“Sip and Shop” Mexican Independence Day Celebration

Art Park Trinity groves

331 Singleton Blvd, Dallas

Fri, Sep 15, 3:30 – 4:30 PM

Hispanic Heritage Month with Cara Mia Theater

Prairie Creek Branch Library

9609 Lake June Rd, Dallas, TX

Fri, Sep 15, 6 – 8 PM

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Bedford Public Library

2424 Forest Ridge Dr, Bedford, TX

Fri, Sep 15, 8 – 11 PM

Tejano Music Festival

Grandscape

5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, TX

Fri, Sep 15, 11 PM

Fiesta De Herencia

3200 Diana Dr, Richland Hills, TX

Sat, Sep 16, 2:30 PM

Fiesta

South Irving Library

601 Schulze Dr, Irving, TX

Sat, Sep 16, 4- 9 PM

Viva Dallas

Dallas City Hall

1500 Marilla St, Dallas, TX

Sat, Sep 16, 11 PM – Sun, Sep 17, 2 AM

Hispanic Heritage Celebration

211 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX

Sun, Sept 17, 10 - 11:30 AM

Fiestas Patrias Parade

140 E Exchange Ave, Fort Worth, TX

Sun, Sept 17, 2-3 PM

Mexico In Our Blood

Cowtown Coliseum

121 E Exchange Ave, Fort Worth, TX

Tue, Sep 19, 3:30 – 4:30 PM

Amazing Alebrijes: Hispanic Heritage Month Craft

Preston Royal Branch Library

5626 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX

Thu, Sep 21, 4:30 – 5:30 PM

Hispanic Heritage month with Ollimpaxqui Ballet Company

7310 Lake June Rd, Dallas, TX

Fri, Sep 22, 10 AM – 2 PM

Mexican Independence Day, Ages 50+

American Legion Senior Center

629 Lakey St, Denton, TX

Fri, Sep 22, 10 AM – 2 PM

Mexican Independence Day, Ages 50+

American Legion Senior Center

629 Lakey St, Denton, TX

Fri, Sep 22, 3:30 – 4:30 PM

After School Craft: Lucha Libre Masks

Skyline Branch Library

6006 Everglade Rd, Dallas, TX

Sat, Sep 23, 12 PM

Texas Latino & El Dorado Band Duncanville, TX

Armstrong Park

100 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, TX

Sat, Sep 23, 2 PM – 12 AM

The Frida Kahlo Effect

Lewisville Grand Theater

100 Charles St, Lewisville, TX

Tue, Sep 26, 4 – 5 PM

Out of School: Papel Picado

Prairie Creek Branch Library

9609 Lake June Rd, Dallas, TX

Wed, Sep 27, 5:30 – 6:30 PM

Art Workshop: South American Mola Pieces

Grauwyler Branch Library

2146 Gilford St, Dallas, TX

Thu, Sep 28, 4:30 – 5:30 PM

Panamanian Molas

Lakewood Branch Library

6121 Worth St, Dallas, TX

Sat, Sep 30, 10 – 3 PM

Macrame Workshop

Prairie Creek Branch library

9609 Lake June. Rd, Dallas, TX

Sat, Sep 30, 1:00 – 2:15 PM

Plena (Afro-Puerto Rican Rhythms) Dance Workshop

Arcadia Park Branch Library

1302 N Justin Ave, Dallas, TX

Sat, Oct 7, 10 AM

Hispanic Heritage Month Festival

Martin. Luther King, Jr. Community Center

2022 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Dallas, TX

Sat, Oct 7, 2 – 6 PM

Celebra Grapevine

Peace Plaza, in Grapevine

815S Main St, Grapevine, TX

Sat, Oct 7, 6 – 11 PM

Hispanic Heritage Celebration- Gary Hobbs

Levitt Pavilion

100 W Abram St, Arlington, TX

Sun, Oct 8, 12 – 8 PM

Michelada Festival Fort Worth

General Worth Square

Main St, Fort Worth, TX