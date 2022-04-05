VolunteerNow, has announced the 15th annual Hearts of Texas Luncheon that showcases the importance of volunteerism in the community. The event will be on Friday, April 28th, at noon at the Omni Hotel in Downtown Dallas. The luncheon will include keynote speaker Wes Moore, New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur and U.S. Army combat veteran. Moore will share his remarkable personal story of overcoming adversity through focusing on education, embracing personal responsibilities and emerging as an inspirational leader.

The Luncheon will also celebrate its 50th anniversary by honoring five extraordinary organization that will be recognized with the 2022 VolunteerNow Lifetime Achievement Award. For more information over the Hearts of Texas Luncheon, go to www.volnow.org/heartoftexas.

VolunteerNow has transformed lives through volunteerism and community engagement. In a typical year, VolunteerNow has 310,000 volunteers giving 1.6 million hours to 3,500 local nonprofits, driving a $46 million economic impact. VolunteerNow’s website Voly.org is the 24/7 connection between volunteers and local service opportunities. VolunteerNow provides a wide range of programs and services that builds connections for school districts, nonprofits, and municipalities.

If you’re interested in learning more about VolunteerNow and what they have achieved throughout the 50 years of paving the way of volunteerism. You can visit www.volnow.org.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Hearts of Texas Luncheon 2022

Friday, April 28th

Noon

Omni Hotel

Downtown Dallas

ww.volnow.org/heartoftexas