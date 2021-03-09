Heard Museum: Plant Sale Fundraiser 2021

Join NBC 5 and the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary for the 32nd annual Spring Plant Sale. The fundraiser event will feature a diverse selection of native plants, hard-to-find herbs and well-adapted plants.

The plant sale will be open to the public on April 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Guest will also have the opportunity to attend the plant sale on April 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Covid-19 safety practices will be in place. Museum admission will not be required to attend the plant sale. Guests are welcome to bring carts or wagons to facilitate their purchases.

For over 30 years, veteran and novice gardeners have anticipated this rare opportunity to purchase some of the best plants for North Central gardens!

Using native plants provides many benefits in landscaping. These particular plants are naturally suited to Texas’ hydrologic issues and reduce supplemental watering. Many of the native plant species are also better suited to Texas’ climate. They provide food sources and habitat for an array of wildlife.

To access the complete plant list, visit www.heardmuseum.org/plantsale.

About the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

The Heard was founded in 1967 by Bessie Heard. Miss Heard was 80 years old when she saw the need to preserve a place where future generations could experience nature. Today, the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary’s mission is to bring nature and people together. Their objective is to allow people to discover, enjoy, experience, restore, and preserve our priceless environment through education, particularly of young people, which emphasizes an appreciation of nature and its conservation. For more information, visit www.heardmuseum.org.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary Plant Sale Fundraiser.

