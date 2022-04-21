Heard Museum Butterfly Garden 2022

NBC 5 and the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary invite you to the Native Texas Butterfly House and Garden! This exhibit will give you, your family, and friends the opportunity to walk among free-flying butterflies that are native to Texas. You will be able to observe and learn about butterfly life stages up close. The butterfly house is stocked with an assortment of native butterfly species and plants that naturally attract butterflies. There will also be other species of wildlife there that feed on insects or nectar plants such as hummingbirds.

The Native Texas Butterfly House and Garden will be open starting Saturday, June 4, and end on October 2. Admission to the Butterfly House will be included in the museum’s general admission and will be free for Heard Museum members.

To learn more about the Native Texas Butterfly House and Garden please visit here.

Native Texas Butterfly House and Garden

June 4 – October 2

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

1 Nature Pl.

McKinney

About the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

The Heard was founded in 1967 by Bessie Heard. Miss Heard was 80 years old when she saw the need to preserve a place where future generations could experience nature. Today, the Heard's mission of bringing nature and people together to discover, enjoy, experience, restore, and preserve our priceless environment is carried out through education, particularly of young people, which emphasizes an appreciation of nature and its conservation. For more information, visit heardmuseum.org.