Join NBC 5 and Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks on Saturday, August 14, as he hosts the 6th Annual Healthy Lives Matter Education Seminar! This free event is being held at the Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus with on-site registration beginning at 8 a.m.

The mission of the Healthy Lives Matter Alzheimer’s Initiative is to provide accessibility to education which will lead to improved care and services to individuals confronting Dementia, their caregivers, and families in an on-going effort to improve quality of life.

In Texas, the number of individuals with Alzheimer’s aged 65 and older is projected to increase from 400,000 in 2020 to 490,000 in 2025, a 22.5 % increase. During 2020, there were 4,778 more deaths than expected from dementia in Texas, 25.9 % higher than average, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

For this event, Commissioner Brooks is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association North Central Texas Chapter. The seminar will provide insights into Alzheimer’s disease progression and offer practical solutions for coping with challenging situations.

The seminar, lasting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will also offer peer support and resources for family caregivers and health-care professionals. The event will also include the Dementia Live Experience, which helps elevate empathy and improve the quality of visits with family members.

While this is a FREE event, registration is required at www.tarrantcounty.com/alzevent or by calling (817) 370-4500 or (817) 531-5600. A free continental breakfast and lunch will be provided as well.

6th Annual Healthy Lives Matter Alzheimer’s Education Seminar

Saturday, August 14

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus

300 Trinity Campus Cir.

Fort Worth, Texas 76102

To Register: www.tarrantcounty.com/alzevent