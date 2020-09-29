Harambee Festival 2020

Explore the 11th Annual Tarrant County Harambee Festival with NBC 5 and the Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society. This year’s virtual festival will take place on Friday and Saturday, October 2nd and 3rd.

NBC 5’s Evan Anderson will be the virtual MC for the festival. Friday, October 2nd, will consist of a live Blues Fest that will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3rd, will focus on a variety of events that will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. These events include a Health and Wellness Fair, an Anti-Violence/ Anti-Bullying Rally, a panel discussion focused on healing in the community, a poetry slam, a tribute to victims of Covid-19 and social injustice and much more!

The festival is a fundraiser for the Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society (TCBH&GS) whose mission is to locate, collect, analyze, organize and preserve African American historical contributions used to educate, empower and interpret African American history in Tarrant County. The Tarrant County Black Historical Genealogical Society has been an advocate for cultural conservation. The organization has also helped to preserve historical contribution at the Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum.

Harambee means “all come together” in Swahili. The 11th Annual Tarrant County Harambee Festival will allow all participants to do just that and connect virtually while abiding by social distancing requirements from the safety of their own homes.

For more information and to access the full schedule for the two-day event, visit www.TarrantCountyHarambee.com.

11th Annual Tarrant County Harambee Festival

Virtual Event (Available on Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo and Zoom)

Friday, October 2, from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 3, from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Full Schedule of Events: www.TarrantCountyHarambee.com

