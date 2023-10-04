Great food, music, and heritage at La Michelada Festival

Don’t miss La Michelada Festival on Sunday, October 8, from noon – 8:00 p.m. in downtown Fort Worth’s General Worth Square. The non-profit organization, Connect Respect, presents this FREE, multicultural, and outdoor event celebrating music, food, and heritage.

The Michelada Festival is the only event of its kind in all North Texas. 100% of the food and retail vendors are locally owned businesses and there is a competition for the best authentic Michelada. Contestants come from all over the Dallas Fort Worth area to compete for the coveted trophy and cash prize.

Performing Artists:

La Furia del Bravo (headliner)

Las Fenix (headliner)

Havana NRG

Banda 614

Mariachi De Los Texas Rangers

Banda Vientos de Guanajuato

Vencedores del Bravo

Quimikoz del Son

Tumbao Grupo Musical

DJ Avenger

DJ Barney

A portion of the event proceeds support the Texas Wesleyan Alumni Association scholarship program and this year Connect Respect will make a contribution to the Mexican American College Education Fund.

La Michelada Festival 2023

Sunday, October 8

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

General Worth’s Square (View on Google Maps)

16 Main Street

Downtown Fort Worth

For more information, visit www.micheladafestival.org

About Connect Respect

Connect Respect is a non-profit 501(c)(3) whose mission is to, “Encourage people to find a connection through peaceful social exchange and develop respect for one another through open understanding.” Its programs provide opportunities for peaceful and open discussions to understand the unconscious bias towards gender, age, race, religion, sexual orientation, and various social stereotypes.