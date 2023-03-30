Grant Halliburton Foundation Young Professionals to Host Bet on Hope: Casino Night 2023

Get ready to test your luck with NBC 5 at Bet on Hope: Casino Night, Grant Halliburton Foundation Young Professionals first fundraiser, on Thursday, April 20, at The Hall on Dragon from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

This fun filled night will feature casino tables for friendly competition, a silent auction, a raffle, finger food and beverages, and DJ entertainment.

This event supports the work of Grant Halliburton Foundation and is open to the public. We invite you to join us for a fun evening, while raising funds to support the Foundation’s lifesaving mental health and suicide prevention programming.

For more information or tickets for this fantastic event, Click HERE.

Bet on Hope: Casino Night 2023

Thursday, April 20

6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

The Hall on Dragon

1500 Dragon Street, Suites C & D

For more information, Click HERE

About Grant Halliburton Foundation:

Grant Halliburton Foundation was established in 2006 in memory of a Dallas teen who battled depression and bipolar disorder for several years before his suicide death at the age of 19. The Foundation that bears his name works to help families and young people recognize the signs of mental illness through a variety of avenues including education, conferences, collaboration, and encouragement. Since 2006, the Foundation has provided mental health education, training, and support to more than 300,000 students, educators, parents, and professionals. The Foundation also offers Here for Texas, which includes HereForTexas.com and the Here for Texas Mental Health Navigation Line. These free community tools aim to offer easy access for North Texans seeking mental health and addiction information and resources.