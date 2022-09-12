Grand Fiestas Patrias 2022

NBC 5 and the Hispanic Heritage Ambassadors DFW would like to invite everyone to come and have fun at the Grand Fiesta Patrias, this Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and ending around 2 p.m.

This festive event will feature a parade that will include many amazing looking floats and vehicles, Disney Mascots, a Grand Prairie ISD Student History Contest, Music from Tejano celebrity DJ Big Vic, and many more surprises throughout the festival.

If you would like to have a great time with great music, floats and contests, make sure to stop by and join in on the fun!

See you there!

For more information about this fun festival, Click HERE

Grand Fiesta Patrias

Saturday, September 17

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

120 W. Main St

Grand Prairie, TX

