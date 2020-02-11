Free Symposium Inaugurates “Flesh And Blood: Italian Masterpieces From The Capodimonte Museum” At The Kimbell Art Museum

Visitors are invited to a free program of lectures by eminent scholars inaugurating the exhibition Flesh and Blood: Italian Masterpieces from the Capodimonte Museum. The free symposium begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, in the Pavilion Auditorium. The exhibition opens to the public on Sunday, March 1, at noon. The lecture schedule is as follows:
Welcome and Introductions
Eric M. Lee, Director, Kimbell Art Museum
Capodimonte: Its History and Collection
Sylvain Bellenger, Director, Museo e Real Bosco di Capodimonte, Naples
Bolognese Artists in Naples
Babette Bohn, Professor of Art History, Texas Christian University, Fort Worth
Naples and Spain: Patrons, Painters, and Paintings across the Mediterranean Sea
Guillaume Kientz, Curator of European Art, Kimbell Art Museum
Caravaggio and Naples: Style and the Dynamics of the Market
Keith Christiansen, John Pope-Hennessey Chairman of European Art, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York
From Spark to Flame: The Baroque in Seventeenth-Century Naples
Viviana Farina, Professor, Accademia di Belle Arti di Napoli
No reservations are required. Priority admission is available for Kimbell members who present a current membership card at least 30 minutes before the program begins. Seating is limited. Auditorium doors will open one hour prior to the commencement of the program. Overflow seating will be available in the Kahn Auditorium. During the opening weekend of the exhibition Flesh and Blood, access to the museum may be restricted due to the Cowtown Marathon. When arriving from I-30, please consider taking the Montgomery Street exit, turning right on Camp Bowie Boulevard, and then turning right on Van Cliburn way to reach the museum's garage and parking lots, and allow extra time for parking.
The breathtaking special exhibition Flesh and Blood features 40 masterpieces from the Capodimonte Museum in Naples, one of the most important art collections in Italy. This monumental gathering of paintings is a journey through the major artistic achievements of Italian Renaissance and Baroque painting----featuring captivating stories, from Christian martyrdom to mythological passion, from the intimacy of private devotion to the grandeur of state portraiture. The exhibition includes paintings by some of the greatest artists of the 16th and 17th centuries, including Titian, Caravaggio, Raphael, Parmigianino, El Greco, Annibale Carracci, Artemisia Gentileschi, Guido Reni, Jusepe de Ribera and Luca Giordano. Their masterful paintings can be imposing or intimate, violent or tender, extravagant or humble, tragic, or even seductive.
Admission to the exhibit Flesh and Blood: Italian Masterpieces from the Capodimonte Museum is $18 for adults, $14 for seniors and students, $12 for ages 6 - 11, and free for children under 6. Admission is half-price all day on Tuesdays and after 5:00 p.m. on Fridays.
The exhibition is organized by the Museo e Real Bosco di Capodimonte, Naples, the Kimbell Art Museum, the Seattle Art Museum and MondoMostre. Promotional support is provided by American Airlines, NBC 5 and PaperCity.
For more information, visit www.kimbellart.org.
*Image caption: Artemisia Gentileschi, Judith and Holofernes, c. 1612----17. Oil on canvas, 62 5/8 x 49 5/8 in. Museo e Real Bosco di Capodimonte, Naples