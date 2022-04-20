Free Microchip Clinics in DFW Animal Shelters

Join NBC 5 as we celebrate National Pet ID Week with our local animal shelters from our Clear the Shelters campaign. On Saturday, April 23, our local shelters will offer free microchip clinics in the locations listed below.
Microchip identification dramatically increases the chances of a lost pet being returned home quickly and safely. The owner can be contacted when the microchip is detected using a scanner. This process allows a lost pet to be returned home instead of going to the local animal shelter.
Getting a pet microchipped is a quick, one-time procedure. The microchip is inserted under the skin using a needle, and it provides permanent identification for the pet's life. The pet owner will need to include contact information registered with the chip's unique identification number.
Celebration of National Pet ID Week
Free Microchip Clinics
Animal Shelters Across DFW
Saturday, April 23
Hours of Operation are time-specific to each location
For more detailed information, please contact the shelter you plan to visit.
Participating locations and hours are as follows.
ALLEN ANIMAL SHELTER
11 am – 3 pm
770 S. Allen Heights Drive
Allen, TX 75002
(214) 509-4378
CLEBURNE ANIMAL SERVICES
10 am to 12 pm
2375 Service Drive
Cleburne, TX 76033
(817) 556-8895
COPPELL ANIMAL SERVICES
1 pm to 4 pm (until supplies run out)
821 S. Coppell Rd.
Coppell, TX 75019
(972) 304-3515
DALLAS ANIMAL SERVICES
8 am to 12 pm
1818 N Westmoreland Rd.
Dallas, TX 75212
(214) 670-6742
FARMERS BRANCH
8 am to 2 pm
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
2783 Valwood Pkwy
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
(972) 919-8770
GRAPEVINE ANIMAL SERVICES
10 am to 2 pm
500 Shady Brook Drive
Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 410-3370
IRVING ANIMAL SERVICES
10 am to 12 pm
4140 Valley View Lane
Irving, TX 75038
(972) 721-2256
LEWISVILLE ANIMAL SERVICES
10 am to 12 pm
995 E Valley Ridge Blvd.
Lewisville, TX, 75057
MESQUITE ANIMAL SERVICES
1 pm to 5 pm
1650 Gross Road
Mesquite, TX 75149
(972) 216-6283
WEATHERFORD PARKER COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER
11 am to 1 pm
403 Hickory Lane
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 598-4111