Free Microchip Clinics in DFW Animal Shelters

Join NBC 5 as we celebrate National Pet ID Week with our local animal shelters from our Clear the Shelters campaign. On Saturday, April 23, our local shelters will offer free microchip clinics in the locations listed below.

Microchip identification dramatically increases the chances of a lost pet being returned home quickly and safely. The owner can be contacted when the microchip is detected using a scanner. This process allows a lost pet to be returned home instead of going to the local animal shelter.

Getting a pet microchipped is a quick, one-time procedure. The microchip is inserted under the skin using a needle, and it provides permanent identification for the pet's life. The pet owner will need to include contact information registered with the chip's unique identification number.

Celebration of National Pet ID Week

Free Microchip Clinics

Animal Shelters Across DFW

Saturday, April 23

Hours of Operation are time-specific to each location

For more detailed information, please contact the shelter you plan to visit.

Participating locations and hours are as follows.

ALLEN ANIMAL SHELTER

11 am – 3 pm

770 S. Allen Heights Drive

Allen, TX 75002

(214) 509-4378

CLEBURNE ANIMAL SERVICES

10 am to 12 pm

2375 Service Drive

Cleburne, TX 76033

(817) 556-8895

COPPELL ANIMAL SERVICES

1 pm to 4 pm (until supplies run out)

821 S. Coppell Rd.

Coppell, TX 75019

(972) 304-3515

DALLAS ANIMAL SERVICES

8 am to 12 pm

1818 N Westmoreland Rd.

Dallas, TX 75212

(214) 670-6742

FARMERS BRANCH

8 am to 2 pm

St. Andrews Episcopal Church

2783 Valwood Pkwy

Farmers Branch, TX 75234

(972) 919-8770

GRAPEVINE ANIMAL SERVICES

10 am to 2 pm

500 Shady Brook Drive

Grapevine, TX 76051

(817) 410-3370

IRVING ANIMAL SERVICES

10 am to 12 pm

4140 Valley View Lane

Irving, TX 75038

(972) 721-2256

LEWISVILLE ANIMAL SERVICES

10 am to 12 pm

995 E Valley Ridge Blvd.

Lewisville, TX, 75057

MESQUITE ANIMAL SERVICES

1 pm to 5 pm

1650 Gross Road

Mesquite, TX 75149

(972) 216-6283

WEATHERFORD PARKER COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER

11 am to 1 pm

403 Hickory Lane

Weatherford, TX 76086

(817) 598-4111